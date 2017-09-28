Kate Middleton Tries Traditional Home Remedy To Combat Severe Morning Sickness

Kate Middleton’s morning sickness is so severe that she had to take a break from her royal duties during her first trimester of pregnancy. While the Duchess of Cambridge undoubtedly has the best healthcare available at her disposal, Prince William recently revealed that they have also turned to traditional home remedies to fight Kate’s worrisome condition.

Prince William recently attended an event to support the Metropolitan and City Police Orphans Fund, where he met 98-year-old Iris Orrell. Orrell, a mother of three, told the prince that she also suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum–the same condition that Kate Middleton has had for all her three pregnancies.

Prince William asked her if her severe morning sickness worsened every pregnancy, and Orrell replied that it did “get worse every time.” The woman kindly suggested that the Duchess try “dry biscuits” to feel better.

Prince William revealed that they have indeed tried this home remedy, Express reported. He shared that Kate Middleton has turned to ginger biscuits. Unfortunately for the princess, traditional medicine isn’t enough to stop her condition.

“Ginger biscuits – but there’s not much ginger can do to stop that – we’ve done all that,” Prince William said. He did add, however, that Kate Middleton is starting to feel herself again.

“She is feeling better, thank you.”

According to Healthline, ginger is a well-known remedy for nausea, upset stomachs, and morning sickness. Studies show that taking as little as 1.1 to 1.5 grams of ginger can significantly improve a pregnant woman’s condition.

Kate Middleton is believed to be at least three months pregnant with her third child. Ok! reported that Prince William may have slipped that the Duchess has reached the 12-week mark of her pregnancy this month. Since announcing the pregnancy on Sept. 4, Kate has been forced to miss out on a number of official engagements, as well as Prince George’s first day of school.

Last week, Kate broke her seclusion by appearing on a video to promote mental health awareness. The Duchess of Cambridge is set to make her first public appearance since the pregnancy on Oct. 10, Kensington Palace confirmed. Along with Prince William and Prince Harry, Kate Middleton will be attending a reception at the Buckingham Palace in honor of World Mental Health Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on World Mental Health Day. pic.twitter.com/P7GLzF8l6V — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 20, 2017

[Featured Image by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images]