‘Return To Amish’ Stars Jeremiah And Carmela Had Another Dramatic Split

Return to Amish couple Jeremiah and Carmela Raber have split once again, and this time Jeremiah filed a police report against his wife on allegations of theft. Carmela allegedly took Jeremiah’s wallet with his IDs and social security card and refuses to return it.

Two months ago, Jeremiah took to social media to announce that he and Carmela are getting a divorce. Rumors circulated online that the two have reconciled last month, but now they are breaking up again in another dramatic way.

Jeremiah took to social media once again and wrote in all capital letters, “The final nail has been driven into my soul.” He then left a series of negative comments on Carmela’s Facebook page, which apparently were all immediately deleted by Carmela. According to Starcasm, the comments indicated that Carmela drove off with her husband’s wallet that contains his IDs, debit cards and social security card. In the comment barrage, Jeremiah was asking Carmela to return his wallet. He also said that he had already filed a police case on theft against her because it is illegal to keep somebody else’s IDs.

The Return to Amish star suggested to his wife to just toss the wallet and everything in it in the driveway or drop it at the police station. Jeremiah is in a house just 300 meters away from Carmela’s. He warned that he has evidence in messages that Carmela is refusing to return his wallet and that he would push for the maximum charge against her. Meanwhile, Carmela has kept silent on social media about the accusations and their break up.

In other Return to Amish news, Sabrina Burkholder has been arrested again and is currently in prison in Pennsylvania. According to another report from Starcasm, sources said that she was booked at Lancaster County Prison on August 24 after violating her parole conditions from a previous conviction. She was arrested last May and pleaded guilty to charges that include possession of a controlled substance, driving an unregistered vehicle and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. There was an arrest warrant issued for her a month after she was released, but she managed to avoid the police.

Return to Amish is currently on hiatus. No update yet as to whether the show will return for another season.

