Hefner’s Third Wife Crystal Harris Reportedly Won’t Inherit Fortune, But Will Be ‘Looked After’

Despite having a six-decade age gap, Hugh Hefner and his third wife, Crystal Harris, had a solid, if initially controversial relationship that lasted until the Playboy magazine founder’s death on Wednesday at the age of 91. And while older reports resurfacing in the light of Hefner’s death suggest that Harris, 31, will not be inheriting a cent of his fortune, newer ones added that “Hef” made sure that his young wife would still be taken good care of.

A 2013 report from US Weekly cited an unnamed source, which claimed that Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris signed an “ironclad” prenuptial agreement before they got married on December 31, 2012. According to the source, Hefner’s fortune, which was valued at around $43 million at the time, was to be divided among his four children, as well as the University of Southern California’s film school, and “a variety” of charities.

Despite Hefner’s supposed decision not to add his third wife to his will, the Mirror noted that the former Playboy Playmate of the Month will be “looked after” following his passing.

Hefner and Harris’ relationship did not come without its share of challenges, including the time Harris reportedly got a case of “cold feet” just five days after she and Hefner were supposed to be married in June 2011. It was alleged at the time that Crystal was having an affair with Jordan McGraw, the son of television host Dr. Phil McGraw, but Harris’ manager told People that there was no truth to the rumors of the two having a relationship behind Hefner’s back.

One month after Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris called off their 2011 wedding, the couple was in the news again, as Harris claimed on Howard Stern’s Sirius Satellite Radio show that she was “not turned on by Hef,” and that sex with the then-85-year-old Playboy founder “lasted like about two seconds.” According to E! Online, Harris apologized for the comments she made on Stern’s show, explaining that she was “scared” and “unprepared” for her interview with the shock jock.

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has died aged 91 https://t.co/nvWM6MX3CR — TIME (@TIME) September 28, 2017

Despite the controversies they faced in 2011, Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris reconciled, and were finally married on New Year’s Eve of 2012. According to the Daily Mail, things had become much better between the couple despite their age difference, and Hefner himself had recently tweeted that Crystal was the woman he wanted to stay with until the day he died.

“The dramatic age difference between difference & Crystal & me really doesn’t matter,” said Hefner, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“Whatever time I have left, we want to spend together.”

Harris also said in a 2013 interview on Huffington Post Live that she married Hefner for “more security,” explaining that this meant an assurance that she would be the one that would finally make him settle down after years of short-lived relationships.

“Like we were talking about, there are always girls in and out and always the feeling of maybe being replaced… And he made sure I didn’t feel that way anymore and that was what the wedding was all about.”

Prior to Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris’ marriage, the Playboy founder had been married twice, first to Mildred Williams from 1949 to 1959, then to Playboy Playmate Kimberly Conrad from 1989 to 1998. Hefner is also survived by his four children, Christie, David, Marston, and Cooper.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]