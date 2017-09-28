Fans are definitely looking forward to the Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 premiere despite the fact that Chin Ho Kelly (Daniel Kim) and Kono Kalakaua (Grace Park) will no longer be a part of the CBS series. But what exactly can people expect in the episode “Fire Will Never Say that It Has Had Enough”? Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and Danny Williams (Scott Caan) are set to face an old baddie who is ready to set the whole island on fire.

There is little doubt that Duclair is one of the most memorable villains in the CBS show. Luckily, it looks like Randy Couture is ready to reprise his role as the pyromaniac in the Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 premiere. Can McGarrett and Danno manage to stop the island from burning down in “Fire Will Never Say that It Has Had Enough”?

Showrunner Peter M. Lenkov has confirmed with TVLine that the first episode of Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 will bring back Duclair in a huge way. According to the executive producer, Randy Couture’s character manages to get out of jail. As McGarrett, Danno and the team try to catch him, the villain will set a fire to distract his pursuers but it “gets out of control and becomes this massive wildfire.” Hopefully, McDanno will manage to save everyone even without the help of Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua.

So who will come in to McDanno’s aid? There is little doubt that Meaghan Rath’s new character Tani Rey will play a major role in the Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 premiere. Peter M. Lenkov has already spoken highly about Tani, calling her “the female McGarrett”. But could Tani’s arrival turn out to be an issue for Kono’s husband Adam Noshimuri?

Peter M. Lenkov also discussed Adam Noshimuri being “bummed” and “disappointed” that Kono Kalakaua is no longer a part of Five-0. Nevertheless, Ian Anthony Dale’s character is set to accept that Kono is doing “the right thing for her to do” and Lenkov is hoping that the couple will resolve their differences after the Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 premiere.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 will air on CBS on Friday, September 29.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]