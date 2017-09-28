Kylie Jenner Stops Lip Filler Injections During Pregnancy, Fears It Could Affect ‘KUWTK’ Baby

Kylie Jenner has reportedly stopped taking lip filler injections ever since learning about her pregnancy with Travis Scott’s first child.

The 20-year-old, who is believed to be four months along, has been aware of the joyful news for several weeks now, and it goes without saying that Kylie Jenner was quick to make some adjustments to her lifestyle.

One of them being the occasional fillers she’s known to have injected into her lips.

According to Hollywood Life, injecting hyaluronic acids into one’s lips hasn’t proven to be hurtful for a pregnant woman’s fetus, but as any doctor would recommend if it’s a cosmetic procedure that’s the concern, women are usually recommended to stay away from having anything done.

Dr. John Layke explains to Hollywood Life that cosmetic surgeries are those that surely can wait until after the baby is born, and though lip fillers wouldn’t be hurting the baby in any sort of way, there’s no reason why the mother of the child can’t have it done after the birth.

It’s further explained that Kylie Jenner won’t be needing lip fillers anymore because she’s bound to receive bigger lips just from the pregnancy itself.

Having seen how big Kim Kardashian’s lips had gotten during her pregnancy with North and Saint West, Kylie Jenner will save herself quite a fortune by not having to see her favorite dermatologist, Dr. Simon Ourian.

Sources further reveal that Kylie Jenner is being very careful with her pregnancy. She’s not doing anything to her body and is strictly remaining on a clean eating plan, ranging from lots of protein, carbs, and healthy fats.

She’s super excited to become a mother in the next couple of months and has already told family and friends that she’s mentally ready for the challenge that’s about to come her way.

Kylie Jenner has already picked out baby clothes for the baby girl that’s said to be due either in February or March, reports claim.

Jenner has remained rather disengaged with her fans on social media since the news broke about her pregnancy, and when seen in public, the star has covered up her growing baby bump with baggy clothes.

Could she be preparing for a major photoshoot?

