‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lily’s Divorce Decision Tears Her Family Apart, Juliet Sees An Opportunity

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Lily’s (Christel Khalil) divorce decision leaves Cane (Daniel Goddard) dispirited and ready to give up on his efforts to save his marriage. However, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) tries to encourage him not to lose hope. She advises Cane to continue fighting for his marriage.

Cane Is Disheartened

Young and the Restless fans know that Hilary wants Cane and Lily to get back together only because it improves her chances of getting Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) back. Jordan broke up with Hilary and began dating Lily after Lily’s relationship with Cane hit the rocks.

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 2 state that Hilary talks to the crestfallen and disheartened Cane in hopes of raising his spirits. Hilary tells him not to give up on the future of his family. She insists that although damage has been done and the prospects of getting back together with Lily seem bleak, he still has a chance.

Despite Hilary’s pep talk, Cane remains despondent.

However, fans who support Lily’s decision insist that Cane is getting what he deserves. Lily, according to her supporters, did her best to save her marriage. She looked past Cane’s obvious faults and tolerated his lies and deceit. She continued to struggle to sustain their marriage after she learned he had cheated on her with Juliet Helton (Laur Allen). She remained willing to give their marriage a chance even after she learned about Juliet’s pregnancy.

Lily finally gave up on Cane when she learned that he raided the twins’ college funds to pay off a blackmailer. She learned from Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that Cane schemed to scuttle the DARE commercial shoot by paying a videographer to doctor footage to incriminate Billy (Jason Thompson).

Cane’s action came back to haunt him when the videographer, Jesse Smith (Max Adler), returned to blackmail him.

Juliet Sees An Opportunity

Juliet sees an opportunity amid Cane’s personal crisis. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Juliet realizes that Lily’s divorce move improves her chances of winning Cane. Juliet dreams of a future with Cane, so she plots to take advantage of the crisis to worm herself into Cane’s affections. Her pregnancy places her in a position to command Cane’s attention. Having a baby with Cane will also help to secure her relationship with Cane.

Juliet has no plans to play second fiddle to Lily in Cane’s life. She would love to see Lily divorce Cane so that she can have him all to herself.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Juliet uses all the opportunity that comes her way to strengthen her grip on Cane. She resorts to sneaky tactics to help “Lane” collapse.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]