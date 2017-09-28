It certainly looks like Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are finally getting along after their tense meeting in the seventh season of Game of Thrones. However, there are also speculations that the budding relationship between the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons could lead to major tragedy in Game of Thrones Season 8. Is it possible that Dany is fated to die just as she has found love as well as a valuable alliance? Will Jon end up becoming the new ruler of the Seven Kingdoms in the show’s final season?

There is little doubt that Daenerys Targaryen will do everything in her power to take over Westeros. However, the plan has been momentarily sidetracked by Jon Snow arriving in Dragonstone and announcing that the White Walkers are getting ready to kill everyone. The seventh season concluded with Tyrion Lannister seemingly convincing Cersei to join the war against the dead as Jon and Dany finally solidified their alliance. But could this also mean that Daenerys is doomed in Game of Thrones Season 8?

There have been speculations that Emilia Clarke’s new blond look is more than just a last tribute to Daenerys Targaryen. Fans believe that the star of the upcoming Star Wars spin-off film focusing on Han Solo has learned about Dany’s tragic fate and has decided to bleach her hair in honor of her character. Unfortunately, this could mean that a different ruler will end up on the Iron Throne. Could this be proof that Jon Snow is destined to become the King of the Seven Kingdoms in Game of Thrones Season 8?

It has recently been confirmed that Emilia Clarke has finally wrapped up filming for the Han Solo standalone film. New Star Wars director Ron Howard has shared a photo with the actress on Instagram. However, the image doesn’t show Clarke’s new bleached blond locks. Nevertheless, there are concerns about the fate of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones Season 8.

#emiliaclarke gave us a terrific performance & left! She completed principal photography and is off on her next adventure. Busy girl. We miss her already! Talented & great to work with #UntitledHanSoloMovie A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

It is possible that although Daenerys Targaryen will eventually take the Iron Throne, she will not rule for long. Game of Thrones Season 8 could reveal that Jon Snow will take over as King Regent over the Seven Kingdoms before his child with Dany comes of age.

Will Jon Snow rule Westeros after Daenerys Targaryen? Find out when Game of Thrones Season 8 finally premieres on HBO in early 2019.

