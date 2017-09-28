Rob Kardashian Snaps Back At Blac Chyna, Sues Her For Assault: ‘She Tried To Choke Me With iPhone Cord’

Looks like the drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna is still far from being over. If rumors are to be believed, the ex-couple is heading to a nastier legal battle now that Rob is firing back at his baby mama with a new lawsuit.

In a recent report by ET, it has been revealed that Rob is suing Blac Chyna for assault and battery. According to the outlet, the 30-year-old sock designer has officially filed a complaint against his ex-fiancée accusing her of physical abuse.

Based on the documents obtained by the news site, Rob Kardashian claimed that Blac Chyna “consumed a significant amount of drugs and alcohol” on the night of December 14, 2016.

The lawsuit also stated that Blac Chyna called two of his friends on FaceTime and was carelessly playing with Rob’s gun. At one point, the mother of two reportedly pointed the gun at the phone camera, showing no sign of concern if it’s loaded or if the safety pin was on.

Rob further alleged that later that evening, Blac Chyna aggressively assaulted him and even tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord.

“Chyna lunged towards Rob with an iPhone charging cable and attempted to strangle Rob with the cord around his neck.”

The Arthur George owner added that he was able to escape her grasp, however, he sustained injuries to his neck. The complaint also noted that Rob managed to get away from her but Blac Chyna “chased” after him and “repeatedly struck him in the head and face.”

“Chyna pursued Rob outside the house as [he] tried to escape in his Bentley. She threw a nearby chair at Rob’s car causing damage to the vehicle and also used a metal rod to injure Rob.”

Rob reportedly has proof and documentation of the alleged neck injuries he obtained from Blac Chyna’s assault.

Aside from assault and battery, Blac Chyna is also facing vandalism complaints from Kylie Jenner. ET reported that after the nasty fight, Blac Chyna trashed the house, which Rob Kardashian was renting from his sister, Kylie.

According to reports, Blac Chyna damaged a television, broke down a door, damaged the walls, destroyed cell phones, and even smashed a gingerbread house that was made for the holidays. All in all, the alleged damages to Kylie’s house amounted to over $100,000.

Interestingly, Kylie Jenner also filed a complaint against Blac Chyna for allegedly terrorizing her. Apparently, the former exotic dancer told the Life of Kylie star to “get tests for sexually transmitted disease, because Kylie was dating Tyga.”

There were also claims that Blac Chyna threatened to “beat up” Rob’s sisters and was “disrespectful” to Kris Jenner.

Rob Kardashian’s lawsuit against Blac Chyna came just days after their revenge porn mediation reportedly failed. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the ex-couple met face-to-face in court to address the issue but failed to reach an agreement.

Apparently, Blac Chyna is demanding a whopping $10 million settlement to officially drop the revenge porn case. However, Rob reportedly refused to pay the said amount.

Previously, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reached a custody agreement for their daughter Dream. The ex-lovers peacefully agreed to co-parent their 10-month old daughter. Rob is also paying $20,000 a month in child support.

