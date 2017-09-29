Remarkable Coral Growth Found Inside The Hidden ‘Blue Hole’ In The Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef is the home of the world’s largest coral reef. On the other hand, it lost more than half of its corals since 1998 due to some factors such as climate change and pollution. Amidst this damage of the Australia’s one of the amazing natural gifts, is a “blue hole” with full of surprising corals.

The massive “blue hole” is found by a marine biologist Johnny Gaskell. He first saw the blue hole on Google maps. Then, he went to confirm its existence together with a team.

Gaskell said that what they found inside the hidden lagoon was hard to believe, considering there was a Category 4 cyclone went straight over the top of it about five months ago.

He estimated the blue hole to be about 50 to 65 feet deep. Gaskell and his team are the first ones to dive inside the hole.

So, what did they find inside the huge blue hole? They have discovered significant coral growth. Gaskell said that there were huge Birdsnest Corals (Seriatopora) and super elongated Staghorn Corals (Acropora). He further said that both corals were among the biggest and most delicate colonies he has ever seen, as noted by The Inverse.

This means that inside this blue hole is a booming coral reef, which is a positive outlook for the home of the world’s largest coral reef. It is reported that corals in the Great Barrier Reef are bleaching and some are dying.

Amusing Planet reports that a blue hole is an underwater sinkhole that was shaped because of the erosion of the carbonate rocks and could be seen as a dark blue circle of water in the ocean. It looks dark blue due to the greater absorption of sunlight that augments with an increase in depth. It is also thought of that the deep water in a blue hole is cooler than in the surrounding ocean.

Meanwhile, Gaskell did not reveal the exact location of the hidden lagoon. This appears to be reasonable as the Great Barrier Reef is now suffering from damaging factors. It could protect the newly discovered coral reefs from destruction.

[Featured Image by Mark Kobe]