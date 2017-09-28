‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Luke’s New Perception Of Darth Vader And Its Influence On Him

After Darth Vader’s death, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) learned a lot about his father during his travels leading into the highly anticipated Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

This will be explored in The Legends of Luke Skywalker by Ken Liu, one of the comic books that Disney and Lucasfilm will release to fill in the gap between the films and help fans get by the long wait.

The book will feature “a collection of myths and tall-tales” about the famous Jedi as told by the deckhands on a cargo ship on the way to the casino city Canto Bight, which will be featured heavily in Star Wars: Episode 8.

According to hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, it will follow Luke’s journey to becoming a Jedi master and the things he did after the defeat of the Empire.

He revealed that one story that takes place far later in the life of Luke will involve him and his expeditions with Church of the Force member and traveler Lor San Tekka, played by Max von Sydow in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens.

According to his description on the official Star Wars website, the character — a longtime ally of the New Republic and Resistance — helped Luke “recover secret Jedi lore that the Empire had tried to erase.”

The two reportedly stumbled upon “unknown horrific tales” about Darth Vader that took place during the peak of the Empire’s reign in the galaxy, which is assumed he is at his evilest.

The comic will explore how Luke processes this new information especially after having witnessed his father’s change of heart before his death in Star Wars: Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi and will dictate how he views him in the upcoming film.

This could also ultimately explain why he is wearing as a necklace what is believed to be a fragment of kyber crystal from his father’s red lightsaber in Star Wars: Episode 8. It is possible that it is during his escapades with Lor San Tekka that he gets his hands on it.

It would seem that whatever he learned about Darth Vader may have influenced what he thinks about the Jedi Order now and he could see now what his father first saw about the Force that he did not see before.

His discoveries also appear to have led him to keep and treasure something that once belonged to his dad in Star Wars: Episode 8, which suggests that he is warming up to him even more, unless of course this kyber crystal is the key to defeat Supreme Leader Snoke and the First Order.

Darth Vader’s presence will be greater in Star Wars: Episode 8 as Luke will open up to Rey (Daisy Ridley) about his connection to him and Kylo Ren continues to follow his legacy.

As for those who are interested to pick up The Legends of Luke Skywalker, it will be available for purchase on Oct. 31. The official description as per its Amazon listing reads:

“As a cargo ship rockets across the galaxy to Canto Bight, the deckhands on board trade stories about legendary Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker. But are the stories of iconic and mysterious Luke Skywalker true, or merely tall tales passed from one corner of the galaxy to another? Is Skywalker really a famous Jedi hero, an elaborate charlatan,or even part droid? The deckhands will have to decide for themselves when they hear The Legends of Luke Skywalker.”

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]