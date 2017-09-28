‘Y&R’ Thursday Recap: Alice Kidnapped, Thinks Mariah Is Cassie’s Ghost — Zack Stresses

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, September 28, reveal that Lily (Christel Khalil) will have a difficult conversation with Cane (Daniel Goddard). They will mull over everything that has happened in their marriage the past few months. Lily will tell him that she doesn’t think they can fix their issues and believes it’s time to call it quits. Cane will try to object, but it will be of no use.

Devon (Bryton James) will catch up with his ex-wife, Hilary (Mishael Morgan). She will try to fool him into believing that she is doing well without Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood). However, Devon doesn’t buy it. He’ll encourage her to be honest with him and assures her he just wants her to find happiness.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Hilary sees Cane sulking and sits down with him to get an update on his marriage. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Hilary assures Cane his marriage isn’t over yet, and that he just must work harder. Cane isn’t so sure that his marriage can be saved but agrees to continue to try.

Zack (Ryan Ashton) will talk Abby (Melissa Ordway) into joining Sharon (Sharon Case) and Scott (Daniel Scott) for dinner. Of course, Abby tries to protest saying that she really doesn’t want to socialize with Scott and Sharon. Zack promises it will be fun — she reluctantly agrees.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Zack grills Scott about his article on the sex ring in Genoa City. Zack started fishing for information and seemed on edge. Zack seemed worried that Scott might be close to finding out who is behind the sex ring. Scott immediately shuts down the conversation, stating he doesn’t want to talk about business.

Back at Alice’s (Tamara Clatterbuck) house, a blanket is tossed over her head when she answers the door. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will carry out their kidnapping scheme by taking Alice to the ranch stables. They hope to demand to know Crystal’s (Morgan Obenreder) whereabouts.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Mariah will head to get some water for Alice while Tessa reveals who she is. She explains that Crystal is her sister and she just wants to find her. Tessa demands she give her the information she wants, or she will call the police.

Just as Sharon and Scott return home from dinner with Abby and Zack, they see Mariah leaving the house with water bottles. Sharon wonders why her daughter looked nervous. Meanwhile, Mariah takes the water to the stables, but the sight of her scares Alice. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Alice thinks she is Cassie’s ghost. She will shout Cassie’s name just before she loses consciousness. Tessa and Mariah plot their next move. It’s clear they have a huge mess on their hands.

