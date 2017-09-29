Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Relationship: Brangelina Are Finally Putting Anger Behind Them For The Kids

Even though Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may not agree with a lot of things during their divorce process, the former Hollywood power couple has always agreed to be good parents to their six children. Reports even revealed that the War Machine actor and his estranged wife are moving forward and may finally be leaving all the anger in the past.

An insider has previously shared that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have started communicating for the sake of their six children. However, the Hollywood superstars are still reportedly hurting from their split so they are not ready to talk about the failure of their marriage just yet.

“The most important thing for them both has been to get to a stage where they are able to put the anger behind them and communicate in a healthy manner once again for the sake of the kids.”

The source also added that the 53-year-old actor and the Maleficent star still need to heal first in order for them to finally accept the unfortunate fate of their relationship. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly still not done with the healing process, so seeing them together in public might still be far from happening.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may have only been married for two years when they announced their divorce, but the pair has been together for over a decade. Their split was certainly a hard pill to swallow for the stars, but they are doing everything that they can to make things easier for their six children, 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

It has been previously reported that Brad Pitt allegedly begged Angelina Jolie to let him see their children after learning that they were in Europe back in June. An insider revealed that the actor was ready to work around the actress’ schedule so he could get the chance to spend time with the children and his plea was granted.

It was the moment that Brad Pitt needed to put his life back on track. His split from Angelina Jolie was definitely hard for both camps, so the kids were their only strengths.

Meanwhile, a rumor started to swirl about Brad Pitt being upset with his children’s poor education under Angelina Jolie’s care that may spell another trouble to their relationship. However, Gossip Cop quickly slammed the report, stating that there is absolutely no truth to the claim.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]