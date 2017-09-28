Mila Kunis Gets Even Shorter ‘Mom’ Haircut Just In Time For Fall

Mila Kunis makes the bob haircut look cool.

The actress first chopped her long locks into a lob back in June but has now gone even shorter. This time, Mila opted for a face-framing bob as she once again surprised fans with a new look.

Us Weekly reported on Mila’s shorter style as she debuted it during the Jim Beam Vanilla launch this week. Kunis, who is a spokesperson for Jim Beam, showed off her wavy bob as the site called it the “ultimate cool-mom hair cut.”

Indeed, it appears Mila makes the short hairstyle trendier than ever as fans comment things such as “gorgeous” and “beautiful” on photos of her new look.

The article went on to say celebrity stylist Renato Campora is behind the recent trim.

“Campora not only snipped a few inches from Kunis’ mane, but also styled the layered cut in sleek waves.”

Refinery29 also weighed in on Mila’s sleek style as the site stated the actress got the cut all the “It” girls are getting this fall.

“And just in time for the fall equinox, Kunis debuted a chin-grazing bob before stepping out to support her partnership with Jim Beam.”

The site continued on to state it seems Hollywood is obsessing over shorter cuts for women as celebrities opt for pixies and buzzcuts.

Fresh #haircut for #MilaKunis❤️#makeup by @muatraceylevy#hairbyrenatocampora A post shared by Renato Campora???????????????????????? (@renatocampora) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

However, Kunis was known for her signature long brunette look before trading it in for a shorter style. Us Weekly also mentioned that while shorter hairstyles may be referred to as “mom hair,” Mila’s look is anything but that.

“Mom hair? Not if Mila Kunis is concerned.”

Kunis shares two children, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, with husband Ashton Kutcher. While the pair are notorious for their love of privacy when it comes to their family, they have been spotted out and about recently.

The couple was photographed attending a diving competition in July with both children. This marked the first time baby Dimitri was clearly seen in public.

Mila was also seen flaunting a striking blonde hairstyle earlier this month as she was filming in Germany. The 34-year-old was photographed in a platinum blonde wig as she worked on set for her upcoming movie The Spy Who Dumped Me.

It seems Kunis is keeping busy these days as she works on new projects, hangs out with her kids, and stops by the salon to change up her appearance— much to the delight of her dedicated fans.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]