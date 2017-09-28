‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: With Ami Brown Out Of The Hospital, Her Cancer Prognosis Continues To Grow Worse

Alaskan Bush People is reportedly on hiatus as Ami Brown focuses on her battle with cancer, and medical statistics show that she will face a very uphill battle from here.

Brown had been in Southern California for treatment of stage 4 lung cancer, a diagnosis she received in June 2016. Fans of Alaskan Bush People got a glimpse of some of her treatment and the difficulties the family faced as they rallied around their matriarch, but reports indicate that her condition has progressed and that Ami is in “grave” condition as she completes treatment and leaves the hospital.

It will likely only grow more difficult from here. The American Cancer Society noted that patients with stage 4 lung cancer have a five-year survival rate of about 1 percent and that it can be particularly difficult to treat once it has spread to other parts of the body.

The Cancer Treatment Centers of America noted that many forms of treatment for lung cancer deal not only with attacking the cancerous growth but protecting the quality of life for the patient. This is seen as a particularly aggressive form of cancer, and with the relatively difficult prognosis, many treatments focus more on keeping the patient comfortable through however might time they might have left.

Ami Brown has been open about her chances of surviving the stage 4 lung cancer, saying in an interview with People magazine that she was in constant pain during her treatment and dropped to 89 pounds from her normal 128 pounds.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: Ami Brown Reportedly Finished With Chemotherapy Treatment https://t.co/XVXfH1CNYB via Abi Ong — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) September 12, 2017

Brown told the magazine that her particular form of cancer has only a 3 percent survival rate, but said she wanted to remain positive and keep fighting.

“I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days. But I have the will to fight,” Brown said.

With Brown not out of the hospital, her remaining treatment could focus on giving her the best possible quality of life.

Whatever happens next with Ami Brown’s battle with cancer, fans of Alaskan Bush People may not get to see much of it. As In Touch reported, there is not yet a return date for the show and it is not clear if any new episodes are being filmed, which has many fans worried that the show may not be coming back for an eighth season.

[Featured Image by Alaskan Bush People/Facebook]