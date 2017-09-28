WWE News: Former Intercontinental Champion Questions Whether It Is Alright To Have Sex With His Daughter

Once a WWE superstar moves away from the ring, there are bound to be some interesting stories about them that hit the media waves, but this one is nothing but strange. Marty Jannetty had a successful career in WWF/WWE as a member of The Rockers with Shawn Michaels and he even won the Intercontinental Title once. Now, his name is back in the news but it’s for the very strange Facebook post he made asking if it was alright to have sex with his own daughter.

It may sound weird, and actually, it really is, but it’s something that is starting to receive a lot of media attention.

Marty Jannetty last appeared for WWE in late 2009 and he’s wrestled for Chikara and independent promotions since that time. For years, he has not been in the spotlight, but a recent Facebook post has him under fire and it’s not really difficult to understand why that is.

As reported by the IB Times, the 57-year-old Jannetty posted a photo on his Facebook page which showed his 20-something-year-old daughter Bianca. It was at this point that the former WWE superstar revealed that he found out she isn’t his biological child and wanted to know if it was alright to have sex with her.

Jannetty has always leaned a bit more on the chaotic side of life, but this post has taken things to a different level. In this post, he said that he and his daughter had fought the urge to have sex with each other because they thought they were related, but a DNA test proves differently.

“If you loves me as much as I loves you, you will give your opinion,,just did DNA (2 weeks ago)..she’s NOT my daughter..we both held out of sex because you don’t do that..but now that we ain’t???? From a guys side.. SHES F****N HOTT..but..she’s been daughter.. I want to too, but can’t get past that..”

The Facebook post has since been deleted from his profile. The Sun brought up the idea that his account may have been hacked, but that has not been confirmed as Jannetty has not yet commented on the situation.

Marty Jannetty was not even made aware of Bianca until 2014, but since that time, he thought she was his daughter. In an odd twist, this would not be the first time that Jannetty has spoken of having sex with a family member as he revealed in 2013 that his first-ever experience came with a “niece or cousin” at the age of 12.

There was a time when Marty Jannetty was one of the top tag team stars in WWE and all of professional wrestling. The years have been hard on him at times, and it is no secret that his life has had its rough moments. Despite the fact that he’s done some off-the-wall things in the past, no one could have expected that he’d hop on Facebook and ask the world if it was acceptable to have sex with someone he thought was his daughter.

