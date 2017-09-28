Designated Survivor Returns For Season 2 – Fans Rejoice

ABC’s Hit political/crime drama Designated Survivor airs it’s second season Wednesday. Designated Survivor follows the life of Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) a low level cabinet member who becomes the President of the United States after the U.S. Capitol Building is bombed during the State Of the Union Address. President Kirkman faces a number of challenges as the the new over-night commander and chief ranging from the recent terror attack investigation, a traitor in the White House, to the family toll of becoming the First Family without warning. Despite all of the adversity, President Kirkman, and his team of patriots stand for Justice, well most of them.

Season 1 picks up seconds before the attack on the Capitol, with H.U.D. Secretary Tom Kirkman and his wife Alex watching the speech form an undisclosed location, when the feeds go out. Secret Service rushes in and tells the Kirkmans they must move. Tom goes to the window and sees the explosion, he is later told in the car that he, Tom Kirkman the designated survivor, is now the President of the United States. Tom works with his executive team plus a few trusted FBI special agents, work to keep the greatest nation on Earth from spinning into complete chaos. With the help of Special Agent Hannah Wells, (Maggie Q,) they uncover government cover-ups, conspiracies, and scandals while maintaining control of the reforming government.

Season 2 will pick up after one year with President Kirkman in office. The show opens with the news that a plane carrying American passengers over Russia has been hijacked by a terrorist organization that aims to start international conflict. The team searches for a diplomatic solution to the crisis, in hopes to bring all nations involved together in unity. Elsewhere overseas, Agent wells, is getting closer to tracking down, what she believes to be a key person of interest in the bombing of the Capitol.

Just hours before the Season 2 premiere fans took to Facebook and Twitter to pour out their excitement and high expectations for what is described by Rotten Tomatoes as an exceptionally well written and well performed drama series. With the show back in full force, great things can be expected. Designated Survivor is on ABC Wednesday Nights.

