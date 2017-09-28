’90 Day Fiance’: Danielle Mullins Reacts To Mama June’s Manager’s ‘Unstable’ Comment

After her unending battle with her ex-husband Mohamed Jbali, it appears that Danielle Mullins has found herself another foe. The 90 Day Fiance star was previously called “unstable” by Mama June’s manager, and she is certainly unhappy with that comment.

It can be recalled that Danielle Mullins was supposed to take part in a makeover show that also helped Mama June Shannon with her new transformation. However, even before the 90 Day Fiance star’s makeover begins, she revealed that she is no longer doing the show because she was not happy with what was going on.

Danielle Mullins has previously announced on social media that she cut ties with Mama June’s manager Gina Rodriguez, explaining that she was not satisfied with how GR Media and BMB (Big Money Brandi) Management do their social media strategies.

The 90 Day Fiance star then went on to say that her previous “click bait” posts were actually part of the deal of her previous team and she was forced to do it. Danielle Mullins then apologized for not being able to talk to her fans and share updates about her life because she was prevented from doing it.

After learning Danielle Mullins’ explanation, Gina Rodriguez quickly shared her side of the story. Mama June’s manager revealed that the 90 Day Fiance star did not quit on them, but it was the other way around.

As if that’s not enough bombshell, Gina Rodriguez described Danielle Mullins as someone with “extremely unstable behavior.”

As expected, Danielle Mullins did not let this pass and reacted to Mama June’s manager’s claim about her. In a lengthy Facebook post, the 90 Day Fiance star explained that she only talked to Gina Rodriguez over the phone, so she feels that it makes no sense that she will call her “unstable” without even meeting her face to face.

Although one can certainly sense a person’s behavior by the way they talk, even just through a phone call, Danielle Mullins firmly believe that her character can only be judged when the person has already met her face to face.

This is not the first time that Danielle Mullins was accused of her odd behavior. Her ex-husband Mohamed Jbali has repeatedly said that the 90 Day Fiance star needed to see a doctor.

