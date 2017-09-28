Jax Taylor Apologizes To His Fans Over The Way He Acted On Spin-Off

Last night on the big finale of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky the fans saw a pretty big fight between Jax and Brittany. E! Online shared that Jax is now apologizing to everyone for the way that he acted on the show. This isn’t the first time fans have seen Jax blow up and it probably won’t be the last either.

During the big finale of their spin-off fans saw Jax and Brittany get into a fight. It ended with her staying in Kentucky and him heading back to LA without her. The two are still together, though. Jax actually went to his Instagram page to apologize for what went down. He wants everyone to know that was not the way that he wanted the show to end, but it is what it is.

Jax Taylor went on to say that he feels like Brittany Cartwright deserves better and that he has never been in great relationships and this is part of the reason why. It looks like he has a great girl now as long as Jax can make it work with her. Rumors have flown that they are engaged and also that they have split, but Jax has confirmed they are still together and happy. You will be able to see updates on them on upcoming seasons of Vanderpump Rules.

He actually said that he doesn’t know why he can’t just be a “good person.” Jax Taylor is working hard on himself and hopefully, by watching himself on reality television, he has learned a few things about himself. He shared that when Brittany came home from Kentucky they had a fresh start. It sounds like this is just what they needed and it has worked out for them. Maybe that engagement will be coming soon.

Are you shocked to hear that Jax Taylor is speaking out and apologizing to the fans? Do you feel like Jax and Brittany are going to make it? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules when they return to Bravo. There is no word yet on if their spin-off will end up having another season.

