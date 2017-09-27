Khloe Kardashian Still Shocked About Pregnancy: How She’ll Adjust To ‘KUWTK’ Motherhood

Khloe Kardashian still can’t believe she’s going to be a mother next year, it has been claimed.

The reality star, who is said to be roughly three months along, is still in shock over the fact that she’s gearing up to start a family with her basketball playing boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The duo has been dating for a year, and it’s never been a secret that Khloe Kardashian has wanted children of her own, having seen the likes of Rob, Kim, and Kourtney all welcome their own offspring.

As Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Thompson continued to get stronger, the TV personality eventually realized that she wants to spend the rest of her life with the 26-year-old, consequently leading the couple to start trying for a baby.

But now that she’s pregnant, Khloe Kardashian is still trying to gather her thoughts on becoming a mom in a couple of months.

A source tells Radar Online that this has been something Khloe has wanted for so many years.

And to know that she’ll be having a baby with someone she’s madly in love with makes it all the more better, because, as fans know, Khloe Kardashian admitted to having “faked tried” getting pregnant whilst with Lamar because she felt the timing was completely off.

In my @goodamerican Twisted Seam Sweat Pants… just dropped on goodamerican.com ???? #GoodSquad #GoodSweats A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Dealing with a husband who was on drugs was not an environment that Khloe wanted to welcome a child into, stressing that as the reason why she lied to Odom that she just couldn’t seem to conceive a child by him.

Regardless of her not-so-happy past, Khloe Kardashian couldn’t be more excited about having her first child, insinuating that there’ll most likely be much more to come.

Another thing that Khloe is definitely said to be looking forward to is eating whatever she likes without being judged about her figure on social media.

Last swim before we're off to Cleveland! ???? PS it's an antique mirror to all the ones who don't know! Step your interior decor game up! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

The 33-year-old knows a thing or two about cyber-bullies who’ve made fun of her weight in the past, so this time around, Khloe Kardashian jokes she has a reason as to why she’ll be much bigger in size as the months go by.

Khloe Kardashian is expected to give birth in April.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]