‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’ Is Finally Getting PvP With A Free Update Next Month

Prior to the release of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands earlier this year, Ubisoft revealed that they would eventually add a competitive PvP mode to the game at some point after launch. Following an open beta test of the content this past weekend, the developer confirmed that the new Ghost War mode will be available as part of a free update on October 10.

Detailing the upcoming PvP matches coming to Ghost Recon Wildlands, it was confirmed on the official Ubisoft Blog that the new mode will feature team deathmatch rules with two opposing teams of four trying to eliminate their rivals. Keeping with the more tactical theme that can often be found within Tom Clancy games, participants will be forced to use strategy as they will only have one life without respawns.

Players will be able to choose from 12 different classes in Ghost War. These classes are broken down into three categories based on their specializations. Assault classes are designed to get in the middle of the fight and draw fire. Support characters can utilize drones to help their team while the marksman classes try to keep their distance marking the location of enemy combatants. Users will be able to battle across eight different maps when the new PvP mode for Ghost Recon Wildlands launches next month.

Speaking about the future of the game, Ghost War lead designer Lucian Istrate revealed that they already plan to expand on the competitive mode by adding additional maps and classes over time. Istrate also stated that the Ubisoft team will likely add other PvP modes to Ghost Recon Wildlands in upcoming updates.

The PvP mode is set to release just seven months after the game originally launched. Joining the existing four-player co-op already found in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, the upcoming Ghost War mode will give fans a new way to enjoy multiplayer content in the third-person shooter.

