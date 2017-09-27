‘Supernatural’ Spoilers: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Wants To Return As John Winchester

Supernatural fans have been keeping their fingers crossed that the Winchester patriarch, John, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, would return at some point in the long running series. While Morgan hasn’t been seen on the show in years, his presence is still very much felt on the show thanks to his TV sons, Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles).

According to TV Guide, Jeffrey Dean Morgan recently revealed at a Supernatural fan convention that he would love to return to the series, which is set to debut Season 13 in October. Morgan, who currently plays the pivotal role of Negan on AMC’s The Walking Dead, says he’s been wanting to return to the show for years.

Morgan claims that since the series is called Supernatural, and that characters have died and come back from the dead multiple times, it would be easy to work John Winchester’s return into the storyline. The actor says not only does he want to return, but that he believes the characters of Sam and Dean need to come face to face with their father again in order to have any sort of closure on how their lives turned out and on his death.

“We talk about it all the time and I’ve been saying it for years — because it’s Supernatural, and you can come back (as proven by every actor that’s ever been on the show), I certainly hope that at some point not only will John return in some capacity. But I think that Sam and Dean need to have some closure with this guy and I think that John would like the opportunity to have some closure, and I think you, the audience, deserves it.”

Most recently, Sam and Dean’s mother, Mary Winchester, returned from beyond the grave and has been cultivating a relationship with her two sons, as well as hunting with them. If Mary can stay alive and John does return, Supernatural fans would see the family back together for the first time.

Viewers of the long-running show are loyal and will continue to watch as the show marches on in hopes of seeing the Winchester men reunite at least one more time, as John is still the driving force behind everything Sam and Dean do and stand for. The two men have given up their lives in order to fight for a cause that was so important to their father and have become the saviors of the world on more than one occasion.

Supernatural Season 13 debuts on the CW on Thursday, October 12 at 8 p.m.

What are your thoughts on Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s comments about possibly returning to Supernatural?

[Featured Image by Sergei Bachlakov/The WB/CW]