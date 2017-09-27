‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Will Add A Combat-Free Educational Exploration Mode In Early 2018

After hearing Ubisoft talk about Assassin’s Creed Origins, it becomes clear that the development team has taken a lot of pride in trying to recreate ancient Egypt for the upcoming game. The studio is now so confident that they have depicted Egypt of antiquity with such historical accuracy that they have announced their plans to release a secondary game mode for the the next Assassin’s Creed game that will let players embark on educational tours from the era.

The Discovery Tour update is planned to launch as a free patch for Assassin’s Creed Origins at the start of 2018. Creative director Jean Guesdon revealed on the Ubisoft Blog that creating a virtual, in-game museum has been something that the Assassin’s Creed team has wanted to do for a long time.

The new mode will completely remove combat from the game and allow gamers to take guided tours through ancient Egypt in Assassin’s Creed Origins. These tours will serve to educate users on the events and customs found in the game. Example tours will cover topics such as mummification, the Great Pyramids, and the reign of Cleopatra.

Discovery Tours will also also let players explore the entire map of Assassin’s Creed Origins safely without the fear of being attacked. This allows fans to freely look around the various locations found in the game including the cities of Alexandria and Memphis or the surrounding deserts and valleys.

Guesdon explained that the Assassin’s Creed team has spent years researching Egypt and wanted to share what they have discovered and learned through a comprehensive and interactive museum. Working with real historians to verify the accuracy, the hope is that the Discovery Tour will present Egypt to users in a new way.

Ubisoft has built the largest horizontal map that the franchise has seen thus far for Assassin’s Creed Origins. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the developer has painstakingly built the title’s map to be as accurate to the period as possible. Exploration is meant to have a large focus in Assassin’s Creed Origins and the map is set up to serve two roles as both an engaging landscape in the main campaign or as an educational experience through the Discovery Tour update.

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]