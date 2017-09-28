‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abby Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands, Is She Courageous Or A Liability?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 2 reveal that Abigail (Marci Miller) will take matters into her own hands. What exactly does this refer to? Is it concerning the return of Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and his shocking announcement? How does she intend to handle the situation?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to a SoapCentral, on Monday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers tease Ben will crash the double wedding. That same day, Abby will decide to take care of things in her own way. Don’t expect her to freak out or sit back and let her second chance with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) be ruined. It sounds like Abigail is going to give Ben a piece of her mind. She isn’t going to let him destroy her special day, not now and not ever.

Although Abby’s reaction has not been confirmed, it does make sense considering how she has changed over the past several weeks. She is no longer weak and frail. Plus, she has been through a lot and is determined to marry the man that she loves. She isn’t going to allow anyone to derail her plans, including her psychotic ex-boyfriend.

However, does her brazen behavior make her courageous or a liability? As much as she wants to be a strong woman, Ben is not a man to be messed around with. He just escaped from a psychiatric unit and everyone remembers the horror he put Abby through. What is going to stop him from putting her through another round of torture and torment?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ben will make a shocking announcement. It has been confirmed that it has to do with Will Horton (Chandler Massey) being alive. However, is this just crazy talk or is there some truth to what he is saying? Does this have anything to do with the Memphis storyline that has been teased for the past several weeks?

What do you think is going to happen on Days Of Our Lives?

