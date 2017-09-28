‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Finds Out His Bank Account Is Empty, Will He Suspect Victor?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will go to withdraw money out of his bank account only to learn that he has no money left, SoapHub reported. Will he suspect Victor (Eric Braeden) had something to do with it?

Victor is all about tough love and has been trying to teach Nick a lesson. He didn’t like that his son took a stand against him and had slowly been trying to ruin his life. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor decided to take his plan a little farther —he enlisted Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) help to send Nick to the poor house.

At first, Kevin did not want any part of the scheme. He knew that it could mean trouble for himself and Victor wouldn’t hesitate to throw him under the bus. Even so, the Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Kevin agreed to team up with Victor.

Kevin’s reasoning was simple; he knew Nick helped the witchhunt against Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and couldn’t forgive him for it. Y&R spoilers suggest that Kevin acknowledges that Nick and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) had reasons to be angry with Chloe, but couldn’t forgive their plot to railroad her into confessing to Adam’s (formerly Justin Hartley) murder.

Today on #YR, Victor receives a special delivery and Ashley issues Graham a warning. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/UrhsfUXFIn pic.twitter.com/hIor5AuwSp — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 26, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Noah (Robert Adamson) has been pushing Nick to accept help from Victor with their new bar openings, but Nick has been adamant that he doesn’t need his dad’s help. Of course, the declaration that he doesn’t need Victor’s help infuriates him even more. The Y&R patriarch pushes Kevin to work faster and harder to drain Nick’s bank accounts.

Nick notices that his bank account is almost empty. He isn’t sure why it is so low as he knows that he should have much more cash. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick starts to look into his missing money. Will he suspect Victor or will he chalk it up to a bank error?

One thing is sure, after the money grab, Victor has virtually no chance of repairing his relationship with Nick and his children. Do you think Victor will find a way to blame Kevin for the missing cash?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]