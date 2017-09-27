Erika Girardi Misses Eileen Davidson: Why Isn’t The Soap Star Returning To ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’?

Eileen Davidson won’t be featured on the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and at least one of her co-stars is missing her presence.

As the premiere of the upcoming season nears, Erika Girardi and her co-stars are believed to be putting the final touches on the new installment and as they do, Girardi has revealed that she is missing her former co-star and friend.

In a tweet to her fans and followers on September 26, Erika Girardi said that she missed Eileen Davidson and in response, the soap star said that she was missing her, too.

“I miss and love you Erika,” Eileen Davidson replied just one hour later.

Eileen Davidson was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its fifth season with her fellow soap star Lisa Rinna. As fans of the show will recall, the women’s addition to the show came after the exits of Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud, who were both seen on the show for just one season.

While Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna has chosen to stick with the series through Season 8, Eileen Davidson confirmed she would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year after filming a full-time role during Season 7.

Shortly after confirming she would not be returning to the show for Season 8, Eileen Davidson released a statement to The Daily Dish in which she said that she may come back to the show at some point to catch up with her former co-stars but was too busy to do so for Season 8. Around the same time, Girardi said that a lot of people would be missing Davidson when the show premieres its eighth season on Bravo.

Following Eileen Davidson’s exit, rumors have been swirling in regard to the possible addition of Teddi Jo Mellencamp but thus far, Bravo TV has remained silent on the reports.

To see more of Erika Girardi and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, and Dorit Kemsley, tune into the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it premieres later this year on Bravo TV.

A premiere date for the new installment has not yet been set.

