‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Writer Says The Sequel Is Moving Forward, Likely With Original Cast

Hocus Pocus 2 is happening. Fans of the Disney Halloween classic are over the moon about the news that the spooky family film is seemingly getting a second installment. However, there is a catch.

According to ScreenCrush, Mick Garris, the screenwriter of the original film, says that the Hocus Pocus sequel is currently being written. While fans of the movie know that rumors have been flying for years about a potential follow up to the beloved 1993 film, nothing has ever come of it.

Back in 2014 it was said that Tina Fey would be taking on the sequel and then last year, Doug Jones, who played zombie Billy Butcherson, said that there were talks to revive the characters for a sequel. Now, Garris says the second installment is currently being written, and it seems that fans will be getting a Hocus Pocus 2 in the near future.

While fans are super excited about the thought of the black flame candle being lit once again, they shouldn’t expect to see the Sanderson sisters back in action in the movie theater. It appears that the sequel will be a made-for-TV movie.

“There have been rumors of a Hocus Pocus sequel for the last 10 years that will not die. I have heard they are developing the script, I haven’t been involved in it but I think there will be a sequel it might be for Disney Channel or Freeform or ABC. I think it will be for television but I hear that it is moving ahead.”

However, there is good news about the potential Hocus Pocus sequel. It looks like the original cast, including Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy may be returning to the franchise. Garris says that he believes they are coming back to reprise their beloved roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson.

In the past, both Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker said they would be game to return to film a Hocus Pocus 2, and it looks like they may soon get their chance. There is no word on whether the actors who portrayed the children will return as adults in the film, but it certainly would be interesting to see them, and possibly their own children, fight off the Sanderson sisters yet again.

The news of the potential Hocus Pocus sequel comes at the perfect time. It’s officially fall and fans will soon see the movie playing on television like crazy. In fact, FreeForm is airing a 12-hour marathon of the film this Halloween, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

What are your thoughts on the news that Hocus Pocus 2 is likely coming very soon?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]