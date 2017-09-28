‘LPBW:’ Audrey Roloff Finally Lightens Up, Pokes Fun At Herself And Ember With New Bedroom Hack

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff has had a challenging time since baby Ember Jean’s birth. Over the past weekend, Audrey shared what could only be her most personal, most intimate message to her fans to date, discussing the struggles she has been experiencing since giving birth to her first child. If Auj’s most recent Instagram Story is any indication, however, it seems like the reality TV star is starting to feel a lot better.
Audrey loves her home with Jeremy and Ember, and she updates her massive social media following about the ins and outs of her family life on a consistent basis. Sometimes, however, Audrey finds things that do not please her, such as Jeremy’s sweat stains and power tools on their matrimonial bed, as mentioned in this previous report from The Inquisitr. During that time, Auj was so aggravated about her beddings that she uploaded a social media post addressed to her husband telling him that soiled bed covers are not okay with her.
As shown in Audrey’s latest Instagram Story, however, she seems to have fully gotten over her bedroom issues, using a clever and practical hack. Audrey’s disposition seems to have improved considerably as well, as her recent social media update was filled with her usual wit and humor. Auj even poked fun at herself and Ember, stating that right now, everyone in the family is soiling the bed.
“Found some gray sheets that hopefully won’t show Jer’s sweat stains as bad. Ok… and my makeup and milk stains… and Ember’s pee and (poop emoji).”
Our little Ember is two weeks old today!???? She's likes cuddling on our chests, swaying, and when her daddy sings to her. While I am overflowing with love for my daughter and husband, I won't sugar coat it… these past two weeks have been HARD. The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that it was as if I went back into labor again… I was well prepared for the pain and suffering that comes with childbirth, but I was not prepared for the pain and suffering that comes afterwards. I got all the things… the common "TMI" postpartum hurts, along with severe engorgement, too much milk, not enough milk, blisters, bruises, clogged ducts, and mastitis. I can't believe I'm saying this, but the pain that I've experienced while breast feeding has been comparable to unmedicated labor contractions. Inevitably, all of this has left me feeling like I am failing my baby, frustrated, discouraged, and heart ached. But even though the tearful sleepless nights persist, so will I. I will continue to pour myself out in sacrificial love for this baby girl who makes every hurt worth enduring. And not by my strength or striving, but in Christ alone. I've been humming the these lyrics while I nurse and pump through the nights, "Lord, I come, I confess, Bowing here I find my rest, Without You I fall apart, You're the One that guides my heart, Lord I need you oh I need you, Every hour I need you, My one defense, my righteousness, Oh God, how I need you…" Motherhood is already refining me so much and I am blessed. #journeyofjerandauj #emberroloff pc: @juliagreenphotography
Though Audrey’s most recent update in her Instagram Story is pretty basic, it nonetheless shows that little by little, the Little People, Big World star is getting over her postpartum struggles. The last two weeks have been incredibly challenging, but with the help of Jeremy, her family and her in-laws, it seems like Audrey is beginning to find her rhythm once more.
Baby Ember Jean Roloff arrived way past her due date, causing many Little People, Big World fans to worry about both Auj and her baby. Fortunately, the youngest member of the reality TV family arrived on September 10. Since then, Audrey and Jeremy have been in full parenting mode.
In their past Instagram Stories, both Auj and Jer shared the challenges they are facing with the arrival of Baby Ember. Audrey was hit by postpartum conditions, and Jeremy was so tired with the continued home renovations and his newborn child that he sometimes sleeps while sitting down.
Thus, in a lot of ways, Audrey’s recent lighthearted, witty Instagram Story is an encouraging sign that the reality TV couple is getting used to their new roles as parents.
Our precious baby girl – Ember Jean Roloff – is finally here!!! 7.13 lbs 20.25" long and born on September 10th. Wow. Natural labor was the hardest thing I've ever done, but holding our baby for the first time was undeniably the most empowering and rewarding moment of my life. Of course, I wrote "always more" on my hand when I went into labor, but never have these words carried more meaning. The whole time I just kept reminding myself of the MORE that was within me through Christ – that I could keep enduring, surrendering, trusting, and pushing more and more because of Christ's strength within me. The second she was out of my belly and into my arms, the tears of pain ceased, and Jeremy and I looked at our daughter and each other with tears of uncontainable joy. We are in complete awe of the miracle of life, and feeling so blessed to be entrusted with such a beautiful daughter. Sweet little Ember, may you always be a light in the darkness, glowing in all you do, enduring, feirce, and hard to extinguish;) May you always believe in the more that is within you, and when stoked and kindled by your Creator – may you be able to burn and glow even MORE than you ever could on you own ???? We love you so much Ember Jean Roloff. Thank you for making us "mom and dad" 😉 ????pc: @juliagreenphotography #journeyofjerandauj #emberroloff #alwaysmore
