Select Hangars In ‘GTA Online’ On Sale Now Alongside Other New Weekly Bonuses

Another week of bonuses and sales are now available in the online mode for Grand Theft Auto V. Continuing the release of Smuggler’s Run content and promotions, GTA Online players will find a new plane to purchase. The Buckingham Howard NX-25 is now offered from the Elitás Travel website in the game. Additionally, hangars added in the Smuggler’s Run update are on sale and biker business production is faster for a limited time.

Until October 2, select hangars and aircraft are on sale. The LSIA Hangar and the Fort Zancudo Hangar A2 are discounted by 15 and 25 percent respectively. These hangars are a major part of the Smuggler’s Run update that released in August. CEOs, VIPs, and biker presidents can purchase a hangar to store their aircraft including those from Pegasus. According to the game’s website, three helicopters are also on sale for a limited time. The Savage, the Buckingham Swift, and the Buckingham Swift Deluxe are each 35 percent off.

The bonuses to the new Bombushka adversary mode continue this week. As the Inquisitr reported, this competitive mode pits two teams of four against each other. One team controls a Bombushka while the other team pilots four helicopters in an effort to bring down the Bombushka. All adversary modes that take place in GTA Online bunkers are also worth more this week. Double cash and RP are the rewards for the promoted adversary modes.

Biker businesses are faster for a limited time, too. Production, research, and manufacturing are all 25 percent faster for MCs until October 2. Not to mention, two motorcycles and one super car are 25 percent off until that date as well. The super Annis RE-7B is discounted alongside the Western Nightblade and Principe Lectro motorcycles.

As usual, a Premium Race and Time Trial are also available for even more GTA Online cash and RP. The race this week is the Premium Stunt Race entitled “Wall Climb.” Only super cars are available in this Premium Stunt Race. The Time Trial this week is “Vinewood Bowl.” Beating the par time in the Time Trial is worth major cash and RP.

The bonuses and sales will only last until October 2. New promotions will start then since there are always sales and bonuses ongoing in GTA Online.

