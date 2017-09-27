‘The Amazing Race’ Spoilers: ‘BB19’ Jessica Graf And Cody Nickson Join Season 30, ‘TAR’ Filming Starts Oct. 1

The Amazing Race spoilers reveal that BB19 stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson joined the 30th season of the reality competition show. On Saturday, October 1, Jody will hit the ground running during the show’s live start at Washington Square Park in New York City.

Jody plans to take their showmance on the road as they rush to the finish line and hope to pocket the $1 million grand prize. According to CBS’ website, the offer came not long after she returned home from BB19. Cody was still in the sequester house, and they didn’t have time to talk about it. She accepted for the both of them and knew he would be on board as long as she thought it was a good idea.

BB19‘s America’s Favorite Player said that as long as Jessica wanted to do The Amazing Race, he would gladly do it. Jessica believes Cody will do very well on TAR. She joked that he’d be the boss while they are competing on the show, but he shouldn’t get used to it. Outside of TAR, she will wear the pants in their relationship. Fans of The Amazing Race are encouraged to join the host Phil Keoghan at the starting line in NYC on October 1 to cheer on Cody, Jessica, and the rest of the cast.

We're only just starting ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d7iH13QdAt — Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) September 21, 2017

Jody fans are really excited about their newest adventure. While in the house, Jessica and Cody joked that CBS would ask them to do The Amazing Race or Survivor. As it turns out, CBS did just that.

There have only been two other Big Brother showmances to join the cast of The Amazing Race — Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder and Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas. Both couples have since tied the knot and had a baby. Could that be Jody’s future?

Jessica Graf seems to be excited about their newest project and believes they could win the race. One thing is for sure, Jessica and Cody will dial up the drama and make the season fun to watch. Do you think Jessica and Cody could win The Amazing Race? Will this lead to other CBS shows?

The Amazing Race begins filming on Saturday, October 1. CBS has not disclosed when Season 30 will air.

[Featured Image by Bill Inoshita/CBS Images]