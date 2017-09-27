After 60 Years, Disneyland’s Longest-Tenured Cast Member Oscar Martinez Is Retiring

The Walt Disney Company has hundreds of thousands of cast members throughout numerous branches, but one of the longest has decided to call it a career. Oscar Martinez is the longest-tenured cast member at the Disneyland Resort, but there comes a time in everyone’s life when they need to pass the torch. After 60.5 years working for the Mouse, Martinez has decided to end his time at Disneyland Park and retire.

On Tuesday, a post on Oscar Martinez’s Facebook page revealed that he was going to retire from his longstanding position with the company effective Wednesday, September 27, 2017. It’s really hard to believe that after six decades working for one company, a person can call it a career with a huge smile on his face and say how much he enjoyed it, but Oscar did.

He began his career back on December 29, 1956, when he had his first job as a busboy at a number of quick-service food locations in Fantasyland. From there, he went on to become one of the most well-known chefs in all of Disneyland when he took over in the Carnation Cafe.

These last few years, he has been standing at the front of Carnation Cafe to greet guests coming to dine and taking pictures with them.

It was just back in January that the Disney Parks Blog ran a story on Oscar Martinez and his journey through the years at Disneyland. Not only has he worked his way up the ladder, but he has also helped many other Disney cast members from around the world.

Martinez spent many years training new cast members at Disneyland while also teaching grill cooks from Tokyo Disneyland.

To be able to celebrate an accomplishment such as 60 years with any company is an amazing feat, and Martinez has been honored for all that he has done. Back on January 17 of this year, he was presented with a special award inspired by Cinderella and created by Walt Disney Imagineering due to all he has done for the company.

Disneyland is full of many different characters, but none of them have been around as long as Oscar Martinez. It’s going to be very different for those used to seeing him in the Carnation Cafe, but after all this time, he deserves a huge break. Martinez retiring simply means that someone else will need to step into the spot as the longest-tenured cast member, but they will have some incredibly big shoes to fill.

