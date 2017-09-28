‘Destiny 2’ Faction Rally Token Farming Discovered With Crazy Amount Earned In Just One Hour

The Destiny 2 Faction Rallies event has been running since Tuesday and players have already discovered the fastest method of farming tokens in-game. It’s not quite to the level of the infamous loot cave in the first Destiny but PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players have an opportunity to earn a crazy amount tokens in a short period of time.

As a reminder, the Faction Rallies event runs through the weekly reset scheduled on Tuesday, October 3. Destiny 2 players need to pledge their allegiance to one of the three factions introduced with the last patch – Dead Orbit, Future War Cult, and New Monarchy. This can be done for each of the three characters allowed on an account.

Players can then earn tokens by completing events or daily challenges. Turning tokens into the pledged Destiny 2 faction leader will grant packages containing weapons, armor, shaders, and more. There is also a small chance to receive an Exotic engram. The faction that distributes the most packages will win the Faction Rally and offer a Legendary weapon for purchase at a cost of just 1,000 Glimmer to members of the faction and 50,000 Glimmer for everyone else.

How to Farm Tokens Quickly

Obviously, the event has created a race among Destiny 2 players to earn tokens as quickly as possible. The fastest method to farm tokens so far comes from YouTube user Rabbi Ballzack (via Reddit).

Players will want to open up Titan in the game director and travel to the Rig. Turn left immediately after spawning and go up the stairs. You will find the entrance to the Cargo Bay 3 Lost Sector by dropping over the side of the left edge where a broken catwalk leads down some stairs to the Lost Sector.

Race through the Cargo Bay 3 room and shoot the supply crates that spawn while ignoring the Hive enemies. There should be six crates in semi-random locations throughout the Lost Sector. They can be found quickly by aiming down your sights to bring up a marker until you get the pattern of where they spawn down. Stand next to the sixth supply crate as you destroy it so your Guardian will be killed in the explosion.

Your Guardian should spawn just outside of the Cargo Bay 3 zone, which will automatically reset all the supply crates. If your Guardian spawns inside the Cargo Bay 3 zone, simply run out until “The Rig” zone loads on screen then run back into Cargo Bay 3 and destroy the supply crates.

According to Rabbi Ballzack, Destiny 2 players should earn 6 tokens every 45 seconds using this trick which adds up to 500 tokens in a single hour. Our own experiment produced 6 tokens approximately every minute to a minute and a half due to not re-spawning inside Cargo Bay 13 and having to run out of the zone to reset the supply crates.

If Cargo Bay 13 is not to your liking, an alternative location was discovered by YouTube user Gigz. He used the Grove of Ulan-Tan Lost Sector located in the Lost Oasis area of Io. The supply crates are split across different rooms in the Lost Sector so it is not as ideal as Cargo Bay 3. However, it and other Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 can provide similar results for those who don’t want to grind the same room over and over again.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]