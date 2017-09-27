Young Dolph, Yo Gotti Beef Linked To Shooting: How It Started

The Yo Gotti and Young Dolph beef has been going on for some time now, and on many occasions, it has threatened to lead to extreme levels of violence. And now, Dolph has been shot several times in what appears to be an assault related to his feud with Gotti.

According to TMZ, both rappers were staying at Loews Hotel in Hollywood last night, when the shooting occurred. Apparently, their crews clashed, leading to Young Dolph’s shooting. Gotti was alleged to have been involved, according to witnesses. Corey McClendon, 43, Yo Gotti’s associate, has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

A History Of Their Beef

Yo Gotti and Young Dolph are two highly ambitious rappers from Memphis, Tennessee. And when the fight for rap supremacy and gang affiliations come into the play, the situation can get complicated — fast. As fo how their beef started, Young Dolph apparently made a comment that angered Gotti and his crew during a 2014 interview with Sway in the Morning.

In the interview, he talked about why he opted not to sign a record deal with Yo Gotti, stating that he didn’t want to be under the shadow of another artist. He later said that Gotti had taken offense at this. And just last year, on February 11, he stated that Gotti had gone from being a fan to being a hater.

This was via a tweet reading, “Bra went from bein my #1 fan and wanting to sign me to bein my BIGGEST HATER #Facts.”

A few days later, he dropped an album titled King of Memphis, which was considered by many to be a jab at Yo Gotti. Gotti had on numerous occasions referred to himself as the king of Memphis. That said, Yo Gotti never came out publicly to speak about this. However, things soon took a turn for the worse when Blac Youngsta, a member of Yo Gotti’s CMG music label, came out on social media to denigrate Dolph, calling him a “soft a** ni**a” and daring him to come out clear if he had a problem. This occurred via Instagram.

He also threatened to smack him if they ever met. Fast forward to the present and diss tracks have been exchanged between Yo Gotti and Young Dolph, with the latter’s SUV being sprayed with bullets in February this year in what was suspected to be as a result of their beef. Over 100 rounds were fired at the car, but the “Play with Yo’ Bi***h” singer came away unscathed due to the bullet-proof properties of the vehicle. Young Dolph performed the Yo Gotti diss track the following night at a local venue.

