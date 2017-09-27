Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Are Going Strong Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6, Despite Divorce Rumors

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz may have faced a number of divorce rumors over the summer but according to the Vanderpump Rules couple’s social media pages, all is well between them as they prepare for the upcoming premiere of Season 6.

In fact, Katie Maloney and her husband of one year recently enjoyed a short vacation in Park City, Utah, with their friends.

“Love seeing @meggstatus and @wordzzzzzzzzz in park city and meeting Arthur!” Katie Maloney wrote in the caption of a recent photo on Instagram.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary last month after tying the knot in Northern California in August of last year alongside their many co-stars and friends, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Lisa Vanderpump, and Scheana Marie.

Throughout the ongoing rumors of a split this past summer, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz continued to share photos of one another online and on their wedding anniversary, they shared special messages for one another with their fans and followers. In Maloney’s post, the SUR Restaurant waitress told her audience that she married her best friend and said she was proud of the way they overcame their hardships.

“Today marks one year from the happiest day of my life. Love you so much bub,” Tom Schwartz wrote in his own post.

A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on Mar 27, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were involved in a romance when fans first met them during the first season of Vanderpump Rules. However, because of the up and down nature of their relationship, many didn’t believe they would ever make it down the aisle and now that they have, some still have doubts about their future.

In June of this year, Radar Online shared a report in regard to Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s relationship, claiming their marriage had been “riddled with issues.” As fans of the series may recall, Jax Taylor stunned his fans and followers earlier this year when he proclaimed on Twitter that Tom Schwartz’s marriage was over.

Ashort time later, Katie Maloney shot down the rumors of an impending divorce.

To see more of Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Tom Sandoval, don’t miss the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which will premiere sometime later this year on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]