Jana Duggar’s Best Friend Leads Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts, Josh & Anna Duggar Donates $250

Jana Duggar has been facing courting rumors this week, but it looks like her best friend is concentrating on other parts of life. With Anna Duggar’s endorsement on Twitter, Laura DeMasie raised $1,890 so far on her GoFundMe page to help those affected by Hurricane Maria. Josh and Anna Duggar even donated $250 to the cause, despite the fact that they just had their fifth baby.

Right now, Puerto Rico is facing a humanitarian crisis after Hurricane Maria tore through the island. This is one of the many natural disasters that made international headlines, with the other ones being Hurricane Harvey in Texas and the earthquake in Mexico City.

“Right now we are in emergency mode,” Governor Rosselló said to CNN. “Our focus is not necessarily restoring energy. The energy grid has been destroyed…. And we need to rebuild it. That does not get rebuilt in days.”

The Duggar family has often been asked what they do to help others as Christians during these kinds of crises. So far, they have responded by giving money to causes run by their friends.

Jana Duggar’s best friend recently launched a program to immediately help Puerto Ricans in need.

“[A] small team of our friends—made up of emergency-trained pilots and EMTs—are flying to Puerto Rico on September 27 to assist with rescue and relief efforts for the people who are still stranded or in need of medical assistance,” she wrote. “They will be doing this on a volunteer basis, but there will still be expenses that this money will go toward fuel for the planes, food, water, first aid supplies, etc.”

While a few critics pointed out that $6,000 is a lot of money to raise in just one day, it looks like Laura and her team is directly executing plans to assist fellow Americans.

While her friend is trying to get help to Puerto Rico, Jana Duggar is dealing with various issues in her life. The first one is the courting rumor that cropped up a few days ago. She was pictured with a mystery man in a photo her family uploaded on Facebook, and this immediately sparked courting rumors.

“I don’t think he’d date Jana or rather she wouldn’t date him,” another commented. “He’s sloppy.”

Another issue that Jana is facing is a lawsuit, and three of her sisters are also involved. This summer, Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar sued the city of Springdale, Arkansas for revealing their identities in the Josh Duggar molestation scandal. The latest development on this is that the officials are “seeking immunity” from this case.

“Arkansas officials are seeking immunity from being sued,” according to Page Six. Their reasons for this is that the information they released was already “public knowledge.”

