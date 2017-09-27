Ryan Gosling’s Wife Eva Mendes Takes Charge On Kids As ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Star Prioritizes Movies

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes keep tight lips about their kids, family, and personal lives, but there are some things that are obvious by just observing them for the past two years. Ever since having kids, Eva Mendes stopped making movies, while Ryan Gosling forged ahead with La La Land and Blade Runner 2049. Now, he is rumored to be campaigning for a role in the next Indiana Jones movie.

In the most recent interview to promote Blade Runner 2049, in which he stars alongside Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling either confessed — or joked — about trying to join his screen partner in the Disney franchise, according to the Mirror.

“I’m working on it, man – easy,” he said.

The 36-year-old actor is showing no signs of slowing down. Blade Runner 2049 has not even hit the cinemas yet and he is already in post-production with another movie called First Man, about the life of Neil Armstrong. This is his sixth movie since having two kids — Esmeralda and Amada — with Eva Mendes, whom he met while making The Place Beyond the Pines.

Unfortunately for the 43-year-old actress, The Place Beyond the Pines became the last movie she will make for a long time. Since having two kids, she had taken a long hiatus from the movie industry and instead has focused on the mainstream fashion industry, designing for New York & Company.

While the La La Land actor is sometimes seen with his daughters, Eva Mendes is seen with them a lot more. Recently, she was spotted with her eldest daughter in New York.

“Eva Mendes spent some mommy-and-me time with Esmeralda, her oldest daughter with Ryan Gosling, in New York yesterday,” reports Harper’s Bazaar. “The actress was spotted carrying the three-year-old, who looked too cute in a pair of tiny pigtails and a blue-and-white polka-dot dress, around the city […] Gosling and their one-year-old daughter, Amada, weren’t present, but it was a sweet mother-daughter outing nonetheless.”

For the past three years, the couple stuck to an unspoken rule about appearing in public with their children. Their kids are only spotted one at a time, with one parent at a time. Ryan and Eva are never seen together with their daughters, and Esmeralda and Amada are never pictured together.

The closest time that four of them were pictured together was when they arrived in Budapest last year.

Just because he is focusing on his movies does not mean that Ryan Gosling does not enjoy being a father. While he almost never talks about his family in public, he does let a few details slip from time to time.

“First of all, I’m a father. That changes you in every way—for the better. It’s the greatest thing that has ever happened to me,” he said, according to Us Weekly.

