Kourtney Kardashian Boyfriend: She Steps Out With Younes Bendjima In Paris Amid Sisters’ Reported Pregnancies

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her new romance with Younes Bendjima in Paris as her sisters, including Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, deal with the ongoing rumors regarding their alleged pregnancies in Los Angeles.

Following her sister’s alleged baby news, 38-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, the oldest of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings, stepped out with her younger boyfriend, 24-year-old Younes Bendjima, to do some shopping before attending the events of Fashion Week.

On September 27, the Daily Mail shared photos of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mother of three trying on different pairs of sunglasses while accompanied by her boyfriend and at least one bodyguard, who was seen walking behind them as they made their way out of the store.

While Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendijma reportedly hid their romance from the public for the first several months they were dating, they have since become much more open when it comes to their public displays of affection. In fact, during their shopping trip in Paris, the couple didn’t hesitate to hold hands and while inside the store, they posed for a photo with Bendjima’s arm wrapped around Kardashian’s shoulders.

During another outing in Paris this week, Kourtney Kardashian was seen holding onto the arm of her man as they walked on a busy street.

A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were first seen spending time with one another at the end of last year but it wasn’t until the end of spring when they became more open with their relationship. Then, during a trip to Cannes around that time, they officially confirmed their romance by sharing several kisses on a yacht.

As for Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, 34-year-old Scott Disick, he is currently involved in a relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie, who is a close friend of Younes Bendjima and spent time with him in Los Angeles over the summer.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 14.

No word yet on when the series will air on the E! network.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]