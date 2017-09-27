Caitlyn Jenner Apparently Thrilled By The Family’s Pregnancy News

Over the last week news has broken that both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are pregnant by their current boyfriends. While there has been plenty of concern, at least when it comes to the younger Jenner’s pregnancy, as well as joy for both women, one person in particular is expressing their happiness over the baby boom in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

According to InStyle, Caitlyn Jenner could not be happier for both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, even as other members of the family have expressed worry over how young Kylie is. A source close to Caitlyn apparently revealed that the reality star is very happy for her daughter, and is “ready to be there for Kylie and will be a big part of the baby’s life.”

On top of the news that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child, both Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are also expecting babies. While Kim is expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogate, for Khloe, this will be her first child. With all of the new babies coming into the family, Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly thrilled by the expansion of the family and ready to be there for the girls in whatever way they allow.

While Caitlyn Jenner might be thrilled for Kylie Jenner, this does not mean there are not some concerns, according to Us Weekly. Although Kris Jenner is said to be very supportive of Kylie at this time, Caitlyn has apparently also shared some worry over how old her daughter is.

Although Caitlyn Jenner has not issued a public statement about daughter Kylie’s pregnancy, a source has apparently confirmed that the reality star is happy about the new baby. While at the same time, Caitlyn is also concerned because of how young Kylie Jenner is, and what a big decision having a baby can be, especially at her age.

While Caitlyn is very supportive of her daughter, this does not mean that she thinks this is the right time for her to have a child. As the source pointed out, Kylie has a very successful business right now and the last thing Caitlyn Jenner wants to see happen is for her daughter to “see that taken away from her.”

Even though the news of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancies seems to be good news for Caitlyn Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, there are also still plenty of concerns, particularly when it comes to the youngest Jenner.

