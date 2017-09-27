Rob Kardashian Weight Gain Increase Amid Blac Chyna Court Drama, ‘KUWTK’ Star Eating Himself To Death

Rob Kardashian is not handling the ongoing court drama with Blac Chyna very well as sources are now claiming that the reality star is eating himself to death because of the stress.

Multiple outlets have claimed that Rob Kardashian has tried to keep a positive attitude despite the fact that he had already been ordered to pay $20,000 in child support for the joint custodial rights he shares with Chyna.

And now it’s been revealed that the former stripper is asking for millions from Rob Kardashian to settle the revenge porn lawsuit she filed against him last month.

Sources say that Chyna has no plans on backing away from demanding the hefty sum since Rob seemed to have thought that posting naked photos of her on the internet was appropriate and acceptable.

While Rob Kardashian has acknowledged his actions were wrong, they reportedly stemmed from the fact that the mother-of-two had allegedly been using his credit card without his knowledge, and Blac was seeing another man.

Whatever the situation may be, sources, via Radar Online, reveal that the drama has Rob Kardashian consuming close to 15,000 calories a day.

From ice cream to pizza and other junk food, eating has become Rob Kardashian’s way of coping with the stress of dealing with Blac Chyna and the lawsuit she has filed against him in the hope of winning a huge sum of money.

Sources reveal that friends and family are desperately trying to help Kardashian get back on his feet, but it’s easier said than done.

He’s not doing too well, an insider reveals, adding that the 30-year-old doesn’t even see a reason to live at times, with the exception being that he has a daughter that he adores.

Had it not been for his soon-to-be one-year-old child, Dream, Rob Kardashian might have already gone over the edge.

People around Rob are desperately trying to get him on the right path again, but it’s incredibly hard knowing that the revenge porn lawsuit still hasn’t been settled, and Kardashian could be forced to pay up to $1 million to his baby mama.

