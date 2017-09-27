Jenelle Evans Claims Media Tried To Ruin Her Wedding Amid Leaked Video Of A Pre-Wedding Fight With David

Jenelle Evans may claim that her wedding was “perfect,” but media outlets were there to record what really went down between Jenelle and David. But instead of blaming her pre-wedding blowout on relationship issues that may be present between David and herself, Jenelle Evans claims that the media are the ones that tried to ruin her wedding.

A video of Jenelle Evans and her then-fiance fighting and ultimately calling off the wedding was leaked by Radar Online earlier this week, but Jenelle claims that the media was being “creepy” and “stalking her” and had been conspiring to trash her happy day.

According to Jenelle Evans, Radar Online and OK! Magazine both had a reporter there to cover her backyard nuptials. The magazines, which are both owned by the same parent company, allegedly asked Jenelle for an exclusive on her wedding, but she said she was declining to do so. She also tweeted that the company had offered her and David “tons of money” to give the supposed exclusive, but told them to “keep every penny” because they had been “secretly recording her” the night before. She also stated that they are the ones who leaked the story about the wedding being off just 24 hours before they were to exchange vows.

???????????????????? #ForeverAndAlways A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Despite the explosive argument, the pair walked down the aisle just 24 hours later and partied into the night with their family and friends. Jenelle Evans, however, did not invite her own mother, Barb, to her wedding due to the fact that the pair are still at odds over custody of Jenelle’s eldest son, Jace.

Jenelle also declined to invite any of her other family members, including her two siblings, Ashley and Colin. Her only family in attendance were her three children, each from a different father.

Fans have been worried for quite some time that Jenelle’s “fairy-tale ending” with David is nothing more than a fairy-tale. Despite claiming that this is the most solid relationship she has ever been in and that the pair are perfect for each other, they still appear to get in many fights with one another when they are on Teen Mom 2.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]