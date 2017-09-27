‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Daryl Dixon On Mission To Do One Thing, Norman Reedus Teases Revenge

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal that some characters will go on a rogue mission. One of those includes Daryl Dixon. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Norman Reedus explained that Daryl is on a mission to do one thing. Expect to see the character go back to the way he used to be back in Atlanta. Also, he will be aiming to get revenge against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

TWD Season 8 spoilers are ahead. If you do not want to know any information, then stop reading right now.

Each character needs to pick a side. There is no bouncing between Negan and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln.) People are either Team Alexandria or on the side of the Saviors. However, just because some individuals will be on Rick’s team doesn’t mean they will be doing everything according to plan.

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal that this includes Daryl, as well as a few other characters. While everyone has their reasons, for Daryl, it is about revenge. Norman Reedus explained that fans will see his character go back to the way he used to be at the beginning of the series.

“You know, some of us are going rogue a little bit — like myself. There are a couple of some rogue moments in there.”

A sign of this was shown in a teaser clip that was recently released. It shows Daryl, Morgan (Lennie James,) and a few others doing their own thing on a highway. They are leading a horde of the undead right to Negan’s door. Now, this might be part of Rick’s plan. However, it might be of their own doing.

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers also tease that revenge isn’t the only thing on Daryl Dixon’s mind. He also wants his stuff back, and fans can be guaranteed that he will get it. Photos show that he has a bike and a crossbow.

“It’s very much unfinished business. And when certain people are trying to plot the overall takeover or the overall battle, he’s on one direct mission. I mean, he was tortured last year. He wants his s–t back, and he wants to have revenge, and he’s really not listening.”

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers confirm that Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom will win the war. However, there will be a lot of casualties. The question is, will Daryl Dixon going rogue help their cause or bring a new set of problems for Rick Grimes?

AMC airs new episodes of The Walking Dead on October 22.

