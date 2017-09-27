Harry Styles’ New Girl Crush Camille Rowe Inspires Him To ‘Mature’? Girlfriend Walks Paris Fashion Week 2017

Harry Styles may only be 23, but it looks like he is maturing quickly. His recent tour reviews have stated that the singer is trying to shed his One Direction image by singing oldies and giving an interesting take on the boy band classics. On top of that, he is dating Camille Rowe, a Victoria’s Secret model, who is four years older than he is.

Camille Rowe is the ultimate girl crush amongst fashion insiders. Her Instagram is filled with cool snapshots from her daily life, neither too curated nor sloppy. She is often featured on big fashion magazines like Vogue that show off her cool French girl style.

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe were first rumor to be dating earlier in July, right after he was associated with a food blogger Tess Ward.

“Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating,” the source said according to Metro. “He’s very protective of his relationships so isn’t going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She’s a real star on the rise. He seems besotted.”

But this is the first time that they have been photographed together.

“The former One Direction star, 23, and the Victoria’s Secret beauty were spotted on a low-key dinner date in Los Angeles on Sunday,” reports Mirror UK. “Despite sporting a bandage on his wrist, the chivalrous singer was carrying his girlfriend’s handbag as he led the way. Harry looked his usual dapper self dressed all in black, while French lingerie model Camille, 27, was swallowed up in an oversized cardigan.”

Harry with Camille Rowe back in California-J pic.twitter.com/qopGQV7BtQ — 1D Updates (@WW1DUpdates) September 25, 2017

It looks like the 23-year-old singer is determined to be mature enough for his older girlfriend. That is also showing in his music, according to some critics, that he is debuting in his solo tour. According to a reviewer for the Chicago Sun Times, Harry Styles pulled “a 180-degree about-face” and that it seemed that he was trying to be “too mature, too soon, from his previous music undertakings.”

From the source that reported on Harry and Camille’s relationship originally, it looks like the two have a common “rock and roll” vibe.

“It’s early days between them, and they’ve only been dating for a month or so, but it’s already pretty hot between them and they have a really intense connection,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Camille has led a really interesting life, and she’s really rock and roll. There’s no doubting she’s definitely going to keep Harry on his toes.”

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model does have an open attitude about her body and sexuality. Right now, she is walking the runway for Etam’s SS18’s Paris Fashion Week show.

“The French model teased at her cleavage in a daringly see-through lace bra, and flaunted her toned stomach in the racy ensemble.”

[Featured Image Kevin Winter/Getty Images]