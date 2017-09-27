Dallas Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Ranked Among NFL QBs, ‘Tank’ Lawrence Wins Weekly NFC Award

Quarterback Dak Prescott and one of the team’s defensive stars are among the latest Dallas Cowboys news stories. For Prescott, he was recently ranked amongst the top quarterbacks in the NFL season, although not quite as high up as fans might like to see. Meanwhile, his teammate on the defensive side of the ball recently received a weekly honor from the NFL. Here’s the latest on quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive star DeMarcus Lawrence making headlines for the Dallas Cowboys.

There are elite quarterbacks in the league right now, and then there are those working their way up towards that level. Dak Prescott is still a work in progress, but he appears to be progressing well in his early career. So where does the Cowboys quarterback rank amongst the best of the best in the league right now? According to NFL.com he’s not included at the same level as the current greats. They are Tom Brady of the Patriots, Aaron Rodgers of the Packers, and Drew Brees of the Saints. Prescott doesn’t rank among the next six QBs either which include MVP Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and Tennessee Titans star Marcus Mariota.

Basically, Prescott ranks in the “next level” quarterbacks. There are six of them named by the NFL website’s Gregg Rosenthal. The Cowboys QB is a spot above Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers. He’s just below Jameis Winston of the Buccaneers and Phillip Rivers of the Chargers. Prescott, who is in just his second year, has gone 67-for-107 to record 689 total yards of passing and five touchdowns.

He’s been intercepted twice and sacked four times through the first three games of the season. The Cowboys struggled against the Denver Broncos’ defense, though, suggesting that maybe the quarterback still has some things to improve upon. That said, Dak still has a bright future from the looks of things.

In other Dallas Cowboys news stories, defensive player DeMarcus Lawrence has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. He currently leads the NFL in sacks with 6.5 for the season. That’s one ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Melvin Ingram. Lawrence recorded three sacks during the recent Cowboys’ win against the Arizona Cardinals, which put him into an elite group of players in NFL history.

Where did the nickname "Tank" come from?@TankLawrence strives to live up to it. btw, he leads NFL in sacks through W3⛽️⛽️⛽️ ????21st & Prime pic.twitter.com/yT0FM9tgUv — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 27, 2017

He became just the third player to record three-consecutive games to start the season with more than one sack. In addition, he became just the second Cowboys player to get three sacks in a Monday Night Football game joining Super Bowl champion Ed “Too Tall” Jones.

Even with those stats and accolades, Dallas Morning News reported Lawrence still feels he has room for improvement, though.

“It’s not good enough. I left a lot out there on the table. I got to get better.”

Lawrence is now in his fourth season with the Dallas Cowboys and is already on track for his best season yet. He’s only played a full 16-game season back in 2015 when he recorded eight sacks, had 35 total tackles, and assisted on another 20. Last season, he was limited to just nine games due to back surgery and a four-game suspension, but he appears to be on a good pace now that he’s healthy and available on the field.

The Cowboys are certainly looking forward to more good things to come from both Dak Prescott and DeMarcus Lawrence as they try to help this team towards another postseason appearance. Both of these NFL stars look like future Pro Bowl contenders and with the services of running back Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant, and other stars, Dallas has a bright future on the way.

