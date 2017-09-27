Aerosmith Cancels Tour Dates As Steven Tyler Returns To U.S. To Seek Immediate Medical Care

Aerosmith has cut their Aero-Vederci Baby! tour short. The remaining dates on the South American leg of the iconic rock band’s tour have been canceled due to frontman Steven Tyler’s “unexpected medical issues.” Aerosmith released a statement to Tyler’s official Twitter account, promising fans that “with proper rest and treatment,” the 69-year-old rock singer will “be back on his feet soon rocking the world.”

The exact cause of Steven Tyler’s medical issues has not been disclosed, but the statement revealed that longtime Aerosmith “expected to make a full recovery.” Tyler also reassured fans his condition was not serious, but it needs to be taken care of right away.

“Please not to worry,” Steven told fans in his statement. “I am not in a life-threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances.”

Steven Tyler apologized to his fans in South America, revealing that he in flew back to the U.S. on doctor’s orders after the band’s show in São Paulo last weekend.

The canceled tour dates run from September 27 to October 7. You can see Steven Tyler and Aerosmith’s statement on the sudden cancellation of the band’s South American shows below.

While Steven Tyler’s camp has remained mum on the exact cause of his medical situation, other members of Aerosmith have experienced health problems in recent years. Last year, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry collapsed onstage in Brooklyn while performing with his band, The Hollywood Vampires. Perry made a full recovery, but the incident seemed to scare Tyler. At the time, Tyler told Billboard he was very concerned about his longtime bandmate and called out Perry’s team for overbooking him.

“They’re doing like eight or nine shows in a row,” Tyler said. “I think they’re all a little burnt. I think they may need to look at that. Not young anymore, y’know?”

Steven Tyler went on to say he didn’t care at all about Aerosmith and that he just wanted his Toxic Twin to get better.

“I want Joe to live,” Steven told Billboard. “I’m really concerned and worried right now…I don’t know whether it’s heat prostration or whether he’s been working himself too hard or getting off on wrong things passionately. I can only tell you that Joe’s my brother and I love him so much.”

Joe Perry has not commented on Steven Tyler’s medical situation, but he retweeted the band’s statement on his own Twitter account. Meanwhile, other stars are sending Steve Tyler well wishes, including his ex-girlfriend, model Bebe Buell, and Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx.

Positive vibes going out to @IamStevenT ❤️ — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) September 26, 2017

Aerosmith’s 2017 Aero-Vederci Baby! shows kicked off in late spring in Europe and had been billed as its “farewell” tour. You can see Steven Tyler performing on Aerosmith’s Aero-Vederci Baby! tour below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]