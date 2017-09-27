‘Empire’ Spoilers Say Lucious Lyons Is A Nicer Character This Season, Big Reveal In The First Eight Minutes

There are some changes for Empire fans this season. As the cast has been doing various interviews to promote the upcoming season, a few bits of information have been shared to peak the interest of viewers.

Lucious Lyons is known for his self-serving ways. Over and over he has done what it takes to get what he wants, no matter what the consequences or who has to pay the price. Lucious has been in a vicious cycle of alienating his family and trying to charm his way back into their good graces, then repeating it all again. According to Entertainment Weekly, this season on Empire fans can expect to see a new side to the head of the family as he shows his kinder side. Could the charming gangster be ready to truly make amends after almost being murdered? Fans will have to wait and see if it is just another scheme on his part as the season plays out.

Jussie Smollett (Jamal Lyons) visited the AM to DM morning show for Buzzfeed News this morning to talk about Season 4 of Empire. He shared that normally they have a tough time keeping the lid on spoilers and secrets. Usually, something gets leaked a few days before it is to air. With the premiere airing tonight on Fox, they have managed to keep a secret. Something big is going to happen in the first eight minutes. He described it as a big reveal and was so excited that it hadn’t been leaked.

With Lucious’ character settling into a kinder role, there are bound to be major changes in the Lyon Empire. The family business has been built on shady business dealings and twisted family dynamics. Cookie and her sons have found themselves having to take Lucious on many times. Seeing the changing relationships will be a big twist in itself for fans this season.

Do you think Lucious will be a changed man on Empire or is this another one of his schemes to catch them with their guard down? What do you think the big reveal is? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

