Shannon Beador Marriage: Is It Time To Leave David Behind And Get A Divorce?

Shannon Beador revealed that she had an uphill battle a few years ago when she returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County. She had learned that her husband, David Beador, had been cheating on her with another woman. It wasn’t just a one-time affair, but rather a lengthy relationship with a married woman. Her identity was later released to the public. While Shannon has talked at length about her cheating husband and what she’s doing to move forward, David hasn’t said much about it on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

On this season of the show, Shannon revealed that she had gained about 40 pounds and while she blamed Vicki Gunvalson and the stress she had caused with abuse allegations, fans believe that Beador is dealing with some massive issues in her marriage. After seeing her get emotional when she’s talking about her husband this season, fans believe it is time to either work on her marriage or get out. It sounds like the majority of her fans want her to step away. According to some tweets from viewers, Shannon Beador should try to take some time away from her husband. While they aren’t asking her to get a divorce, it may be healthy for her to focus on something else for a bit.

Every time I see Shannon talk about her marriage, I think she'd be so much happier if she took some time away from David. #RHOC — Isa-Lee Wolf (@IsaLeeWolf) September 27, 2017

Shannon what's wrong ?why don't you and your husband work on your marriage — Eliza Garcia (@jeepgirl2231) September 26, 2017

Shannon focuses on nonsense. Her marriage will not last unless she gets off of TV. — Forever grateful (@gratefullife20) September 26, 2017

Of course, Shannon Beador has revealed that she’s hurting in her marriage. She feels that her husband is distancing himself from her after she gained the weight. During Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she revealed that she had felt him distancing himself from her since they renewed their vows just a year prior. She felt that it was a great beginning, as they could finally put the cheating behind them. But it sounds like it was just a temporary band-aid on their issues.

After learning that she had a 40% body fat after her weight gain, Shannon decided it was time to shed the weight. She has been working out and eating healthy to shed the extra weight. It doesn’t sound like David is working with her to grow closer and it is bothering her. Beador has already forgiven her husband once for cheating on her. It may be hard for her to forgive him again, so they can grow closer.

Happy Happy Birthday @meghankedmonds ????????????!!! Wishing you many blessings in the coming year! ❤️ you girlfriend! A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

What do you think about fans’ suggestion to leave her husband behind? Do you think Shannon Beador is contemplating divorce?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]