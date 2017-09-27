Many fans waited over a year for Rick and Morty Season 3. The American adult animated science-fiction sitcom is considered as one of the most-watched television show today. Recently, one of the series’ co-creators announced that the third installment is going to end on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Adult Swim previously announced that Rick and Morty Season 3 would run for 14 episodes this year. However, Dan Harmon revealed that the show was cut short. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 44-year-old American writer-producer explained that his constant desire to produce flawless episodes is one of the primary reasons behind the debacle.

“I mostly blame myself for doing 10 instead of 14. I’m still learning how to do the show efficiently while catering to the perfectionist in all of us.”

Dan added that he always wants to meet the haughty expectations of the viewers who obsess over the show. Therefore, the Wisconsin-born voice actor focused more on the quality of each Rick and Morty Season 3 episode rather than the quantity. “We don’t believe in the concept of ‘this one’s allowed to be shitty,'” he told the publication.

“I would like to think I’ve learned enough from my mistakes in season 3 that we could definitely do 14 now, but then I have to say, Yeah but you’re the guy who says we can do 14 who turned out to be wrong so we’re not listening to you now.'”

He revealed that the third installment’s 10th episode was not a finale until they realized that they could no longer fulfill their promise to produce 14 episodes for Rick and Morty Season 3. Despite this, Dan Harmon remains positive that he would be able to produce another batch of high-quality episodes in Season 4. He also assured fans that his team would do their best so they could get 14 outings in the upcoming installments.

“I fell apart in season three of Community and got fired in season four. Now I’m about to do season four of Rick and Morty and want to prove that I’ve grown.”

Dan also addressed the popular fan theory about Evil Morty. The Rick and Morty Season 3 co-creator did not confirm the speculations claiming that Evil Morty is actually the original Morty of Rick C-137. However, he stated that the photo of Rick holding a baby Morty in Birdperson’s abode might have a connection to the show’s forthcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, Dan Harmon previously criticized the online trolls who have been attacking the series’s female writers. For starters, a number of Rick and Morty Season 3 episodes received major backlash simply because women wrote them. He said the repercussions simply denote “total ignorance” of how writing the storylines of a TV show works.

Catch the final episode of Rick and Morty Season 3 this Sunday on Adult Swim in the U.S. and Netflix in the U.K. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news, and updates!

