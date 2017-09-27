Kim Kardashian Chastised Over Surrogate’s Reported Paycheck As Baby Boom Theories Swirl

Kim Kardashian’s surrogate pregnancy is the buzz of the entertainment world today after details regarding the surrogate emerged, including the amount this woman is reportedly being paid to do carry Kim and Kanye West’s third child. Some believe this is all smoke and mirrors when it comes to Kim’s real surrogate after the pregnancy news of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian popped up within the last week. This was enough for all types of conspiracy theories to spin around the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

According to Radar Online, the woman carrying Kim Kardashian’s third baby is 27-years-old and “looks a little like Kim,” which is one of the reasons Kim and Kanye found her to be the perfect choice for their surrogate. The reason Kim did not attempt to carry a third child herself was due to doctors warning that another pregnancy could be life-threatening after the complications during the birth of both North and Saint.

With that said, the choice of a surrogate came with tedious vetting. After all, the woman they picked would have complete control of their unborn child for nine months. This unnamed woman fits the bill, so she is pregnant with Kim’s baby, and a due date around the first of the year is being reported. This happens to be about the same time that Kylie’s baby is due and not too far off from Khloe’s due date, who revealed yesterday that she too has a baby on board.

Today, the Daily Beast asks, “Is pregnant Kylie Jenner secretly Kim Kardashian’s surrogate?” They also report that the news of Kylie’s pregnancy brought on a conspiracy theory that she is the surrogate for Kim and Kanye’s baby. The timeline for due dates is very close, adding fuel to this theory.

If this isn’t enough about whose womb Kim’s baby is occupying right now, the baby news for Khloe Kardashian that was only revealed yesterday has Marie Claire suggesting that “all the evidence that Khloe Kardashian is Kim’s surrogate.” Khloe did offer to carry Kim’s child a while back, according to Marie Claire, which adds more intrigue to the surrogate buzz.

It was during the Keeping Up with the Kardashian finale in June that Kim said to Khloe, “I have a proposition for you. I’ll give you the embryo; you carry the baby, then you give it back to me.”

According to Marie Claire, Khloe not only consulted her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at the time, who said it was up to Khloe, but she went for a physical examination to make sure her body was up for it.

What Khloe learned was that she was up to it, and she had “fewer follicles than expected for a woman of her age.” She was told to go off the pill and then at a follow-up appointment she was given the green light to bring a baby on board. So the question surrounds not only Kylie but Khloe as well. Is one of Kim’s two sisters the surrogate for her third child?

If this isn’t enough, details were revealed about the unnamed woman who is said to be carrying Kim and Kanye’s baby. After much vetting, the woman was picked, and while her name wasn’t revealed, her TV habits were. Apparently, the surrogate has seen every episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

A previous Inquisitr article offered up details about this woman and also reported on how much Kim and Kanye are paying her. When people online got wind that the surrogate’s payday is only $75,000, outrage followed. Kim and Kanye have an estimated worth of $335 million, so with that kind of money, $75,000 is a drop in the bucket, according to outraged fans online.

According to Radar Online, the woman, of course, has all medical expenses paid, and she gets a $4,500 monthly payment for a “discomfort allowance.” This is on top of the $75,000 payment. If the baby is born via cesarean section, the woman is said to get another $2,000, with a $5,000 payout if she happens to give birth to twins.

Comments popping up on the Inquisitr Facebook page about this surrogate indicates people are not thrilled with Kim and Kanye’s monetary offering to this woman.

One comment conveys, “They’re only paying $75,000 to the women carrying their baby? That’s chump change for them! There are so many risks to pregnancy and delivery. This woman is crazy to have agreed to that puny amount of money.”

Another comment suggests, “Wow 2 sisters pregnant and Kim’s baby will be here 2018 more to that story.”

The money reportedly paid to the surrogate has conjured up quite a few comments.

This one conveys, “75 thousand it would have to be 500 thousand Kim spends more than that on shoe &purses.”

Yet another person comments, “Wouldn’t be surprised if the surrogate is Kylie or Khloe.”

These comments pretty much mirror the confusion around who is really carrying Kim’s baby. Although this is Hollywood and things are sometimes not what they look like, it could be as simple as Khloe and Kylie having her own babies and an unknown surrogate carrying Kim and Kanye’s child.

