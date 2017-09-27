More Details Emerge on Lisa Vanderpump’s Dog’s Death, Pup Suffered Heart Attack While Lisa Was Filming ‘RHOBH’

More heart-wrenching details have begun to emerge on the tragic death of Lisa Vanderpump’s beloved Pink Dog. As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Lisa Vanderpump shared news on her Instagram and Twitter that one of her beloved dogs had passed away on Monday.

Pink Dog is one of Lisa’s many pets. In all, the animal lover is owner to over 25 pets that rang from dogs to mini horses. Along with a photo on Instagram of her Pomeranian, Pink Dog, Lisa penned a heartfelt letter to fans to tell them of her loss.

“Rest in peace Pink Dog, we are devastated to see you go so suddenly… you were such a happy pink dog and we will miss you dreadfully, we love you.”

Today, new details are emerging on the death of the pooch. According to Radar Online, the 6-year-old Pomeranian suffered a heart attack while at home with Lisa’s husband Ken Todd. The report states that the dog collapsed and began bleeding from her mouth. Lisa was doing promotional work for the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and was not home when the incident occurred.

“Ken called Lisa at work and she could just hear him crying,” the source told tragically dished to Radar Online.

When Ken’s efforts to revive the pup by administering CPR failed, the source goes on to say that the businessman brought Pink Dog to the set where Lisa was filming. The 57-year-old was hysterical as she cuddled her beloved pet, not wanting to believe that she was really dead.

Lisa’s co-star and friend Kyle Richards was on the set where Lisa broke down and tried to console her friend. Not surprisingly, they had to stop shooting because Lisa wasn’t up to filming any more that day.

After Lisa shared the news on her Twitter page, many of her Vanderpump Rules castmates tweeted back at Vanderpump, offering their condolences.

“I’m so sorry Lisa. Prayers for you and Ken,” Brittany Cartwright tweeted.

“Omg nooooo. I’m so sorry, LOVE YOU PINK DOG,” Katie Maloney also commented.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, the Vanderpump Rules star dished on how she was able to get her dog’s hair pink in a safe manner. Since she and Ken groom all their pooches themselves, they are able to make some of their dogs’ looks unique. At the end of Pink Dog’s grooming, Lisa would add a dab of non-toxic food coloring with the wash to achieve her pink color.

And Vanderpump is not the only reality star to lose their beloved dog this week. As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman also said goodbye to her small dog, Delilah. Like Lisa, Beth took to her Instagram page to share the news with fans by saying that “she just couldn’t wait for me any longer.”

Have you ever lost a pet?

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]