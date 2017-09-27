PS Plus Offers PS4 Owners ‘Metal Gear Solid 5’ And ‘Amnesia: Collection’ Free In October

PlayStation Plus subscribers get another banner month of free PlayStation 4 titles. Sony announced the October line-up of free games Tuesday with Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain headlining a month that also includes two Amnesia titles.

Metal Gear Solid 5: Phantom Pain for the PS4 will be available as a free download for PS Plus subscribers when the PlayStation Store updates on Tuesday, October 3. It will be joined by Amnesia: Collection, which includes both The Dark Descent and A Machine for Pigs.

Free PS Plus Cross-Buy titles for the month of October include Hue for the PS Vita and PS4 plus Sky Force Anniversary for the PS Vita, PS4, and PS3.

Meanwhile, the free PlayStation 3 offerings for October consist of Monster Jam Battlegrounds and Hustle Kings.

As a reminder, the September line-up of PS Plus games will still be available until the PlayStation Store is updated on Tuesday. This means Infamous: Second Son and Strike Vector Ex have only a few more days left as a free download for PS4 owners plus RIGS: Mechanized Combat League for PSVR users. Additionally, PS3 owners have Truck Racer and Handball 2016 while PS Vita owners can get We Are Doomed plus Hatoful Boyfriend free until Tuesday.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was Hideo Kojima’s swan song with both the series and Konami. The open-world twist on the long-running franchise was one of the best-reviewed games of 2015 despite tons of behind-the-scenes turmoil between the creator and publisher.

The mythos in the series can be both deep and confusing. Still, the Metal Gear franchise helped to define the stealth-action genre and The Phantom Pain expands on that with an open-world setting.

Amnesia: Collection

PlayStation 4 owners get two horror games plus a DLC expansion in one package with Amnesia: Collection. This title is geared more towards those who have not played the series before or have only played one.

The Amnesia series first debuted in 2010 with The Dark Descent followed by A Machine for Pigs a couple of years later. This is an upgraded version of the title but expect to see some relatively dated gameplay as later horror titles built on the formula established by the developers at Frictional Games.

