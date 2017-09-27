‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady’s Rage Turns Into Guilt, Spiral Downward Continues, But For New Reasons

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 2 reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will continue to go down a dark path. However, instead of lashing out at Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan,) he is now stricken with guilt. Unfortunately, it doesn’t help his battle with drinking. He will succumb to his addiction, which only complicates things between himself and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker.)

According to She Knows, Brady Black will feel enormous guilt for Eric leaving Salem. He wanted the former priest to fire Nicole, not to quit his job and leave town. However, that is what happened. Eric couldn’t squash Nicole’s dreams or destroy the good work she was doing. So, once again, Eric sacrificed himself for the woman he loves.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Brady will no longer feel rage about the “Ericole” situation. Instead, it will turn into massive guilt. This will cause him to sneak a shot. This is not good news because everyone knows how Brady reacts when he has alcohol in his system. There is also the secret he is holding about Eric’s real reason for leaving Salem. It was due to Brady’s threats and once Nicole finds out, she will not be happy.

According to Soap Opera Spy, DOOL spoilers reveal that eventually, Nicole will find out the truth. It will probably be due to Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) revealing a secret. She already let Eric’s feelings be known to Brady, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. This caused the tormented soul to leave Salem. It sounds like that won’t be the only person she will tell. It is possible that she could reveal the information to Nicole, as well.

Fans are hoping that future Days Of Our Lives spoilers will have Brady redeem himself somehow. He has done horrible things in the name of love. Desperate to hold onto Nicole, he ran his own brother out of town. This is not the Brady viewers know and love. Hopefully, his character will turn back into a hero once again.

